Ceros Financial Services Appoints Cassel Shapiro, CFA as Head of Capital Markets

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros Financial Services ("Ceros"), a national full-service broker-dealer specializing in disruptive technologies, today announced the appointment of Cassel Shapiro, CFA, as Head of Capital Markets.

Cassel Shapiro

Shapiro brings over two decades of experience in investment origination, trading, and fund management. In his new role, he will oversee capital formation and strategic advisory services for private, public, and special situation ventures. Prior to joining Ceros, Shapiro spent 15 years building a private equity investment banking practice, founded the Aegis Special Situations Funds, and led the telehealth venture Skillr through its 2024 acquisition.

"Appointing Cassel to head capital markets is a pivotal step as we scale our investment banking and strategic advisory platform," said Mark Goldwasser, CEO of Ceros.

Shapiro added, "I look forward to leading our team to deliver exceptional results for the firm's investor and issuer clients."

About Ceros Financial Services

Founded in 1994, Ceros Financial Services, Inc. (member FINRA/SIPC) (www.cerosfs.com) is a full-service investment bank, brokerage platform, and consultative partner to investment management firms.

Securities are offered through Ceros Financial Services, Inc. Advisory services are offered through Advisors Preferred, LLC and AtCap Partners, LLC, both Registered Investment Advisors and commonly held affiliates of Ceros Financial Services, Inc.

Contact:

Brian Humphrey

[email protected]

SOURCE Ceros Financial Services, Inc.