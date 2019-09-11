Ceros Launches Ceros Creators Club

First launched in June 2019, Creators Club events have already been held in Boston ( highlights ) and San Francisco ( highlights ). The gatherings were so well received that Ceros has expanded its schedule through the remainder of 2019. Upcoming events include:

Ceros will also reveal its 2020 Creators Club schedule later this year.

"We know through experience that creativity does not live in isolation. Connection and collaboration are often the sparks that ignite a company's next big marketing idea," said Ryan Brown, Head of Brand Strategy, Ceros. "We wanted to manifest this sense of camaraderie and shared purpose as a real-world experience where our users - both visually-oriented designers and planning-oriented marketers - could talk shop, trade notes and ideas and leave the event more empowered to find creative solutions in their day-to-day work."

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2013, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands. Learn more about Ceros at ceros.com and follow them online @cerosdotcom.

