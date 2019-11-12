Ceros Named to Crain's Fast 50 List

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros, an experiential content creation platform , today announced that it was included at No. 40 on the annual Fast 50 list of fastest-growing companies in the New York City metro by Crain's New York Business.

Criteria for being included on the Fast 50 are as follows:

In business for at least four years with at least $10 million in 2018 revenue

in 2018 revenue Three consecutive years of revenue growth, including 2018

Based in the New York metropolitan area (the five boroughs; Nassau , Suffolk and Westchester counties; and Bergen , Essex , Hudson , Morris and Union counties in New Jersey )

Founded in 2012, Ceros has seen skyrocketing growth over the past three years, growing revenue by 373% from 2015 to 2018.

"This is an incredible honor for our company, underscoring the hard work of our employees and proving yet again that digital creativity and customer experience are major priorities for companies, regardless of whether they are selling to consumers or businesses," said Ceros CEO Simon Berg. "The award is also a major achievement considering how many high-growth companies there are in the NYC metro area. To secure a spot on this list shows how in-demand our product and vision are with major brands."

Ceros is in good company this year with Beeswax, Noom, Peloton Interactive, Policygenius, SeatGeek, and Thinx, all included on the list, the entirety of which can be viewed here .

To be considered for the Fast 50, firms responded to Crain's surveys to share pertinent data, providing financial statements to support their numbers. Other data were sourced from Form 10-K reports, which include public companies' financial information, and a few of the companies were ranked based on Crain's estimates.

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2013, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands. Learn more about Ceros at ceros.com and follow them online @cerosdotcom.

