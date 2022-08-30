Ceros Recognizes Exceptional Designers with 2022 Inspired Content Awards

Cloud-based design platform awards top content marketers for outstanding projects

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ceros , the cloud-based design platform for interactive content, recognizes nine of the most creative business-to-business content marketing creators in its inaugural Inspired Content Awards . The Inspired Content Award is designed to honor excellent B2B marketing content and the organizations that create it.

A panel of industry experts, both within Ceros as well as outside organizations, assessed the roughly 150 submissions across nine categories that highlighted work, including infographics, social campaigns, annual reports and more. The panel was instructed to judge the submissions on creativity, impact, design, and overall engagement and were blind as to whether the submissions were built using Ceros or some other design solution. Winners include Strada Education Network, Digital Turbine, Hexaware Technologies, Secureworks, Goodwin, AOS Interior Environments, AEG, Sage and Sumo Logic.

As a champion for creativity in all content formats, Ceros recognizes the time, creative power and energy content marketers dedicate to executing exceptional designs, whether for the public or a specific subset of clients. The Inspired Content Awards aim to highlight the noteworthy work done in the B2B realm that may have otherwise been overlooked.

"The work of B2B content marketers is too often unrecognized, and we are looking to change that," said Simon Berg, CEO of Ceros. "There are seemingly 600 different awards that recognize marketers for consumer-facing work, but we wanted to honor the creativity in the B2B space because we know B2B content doesn't have to be boring! These winners have put together work that deserves attention and can be a source of inspiration to future creators."

For more information about Ceros or the 2022 Inspired Content Awards, please visit ceros.com or theinspiredcontentawards.com .

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich, interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2012, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands.

