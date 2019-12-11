Ceros Sets Date for 2020 Experience Matters with Expanded Vision and Mission for Experiential Content Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros, an experiential content creation platform , today announced the dates for the second annual Experience Matters event in New York City, May 13 and 14, 2020. Ceros' "Experience Matters: The Experiential Content Conference" promises to be an immersive, inspiring gathering, bringing together a diverse community of creative specialists and business professionals who create digital content. Attendees include designers, marketers, visual storytellers, content strategists, and business leaders. The event opens on May 12 with a series of high-value pre-conference workshops, and concludes May 15 with post-conference creative excursions in New York City.

Designed to challenge the way we think and feel about experience and creativity, the agenda and programming for Experience Matters will blend educational lessons with inspirational talks, exclusive case studies and success stories, unique entertainment, presentations on trends and best practices, thought-provoking conversation, and non-standard networking and collaboration opportunities. Rather than limiting the scope to the practical challenges of digital experience, Experience Matters programming also aims to create an internal emotional shift within attendees, empowering them to re-enter their day-to-day work life with a refreshed creative perspective.

"We envision Experience Matters as an experience that becomes an annual mainstay and a must-attend for marketers and creators," said Simon Berg, Ceros founder and CEO. "In building toward this vision, we're tossing out some of the usual conference agenda scripts and challenging ourselves to deliver programming that touches hearts as much as it touches minds. We look forward to an exceptional turnout for our expanded annual event."

Ceros' inaugural Experience Matters event in March 2019 invited attendees to literally explore "good vs. bad experience" through playful event design and curated experiential activations that pushed the boundaries of what attendees might expect at an industry event. At Experience Matters 2020, attendees will be treated to a slew of after-hours experiences, in addition to unique daytime programming. Details of the Experience Matters 2020 event, including theme, speakers, workshops and excursions, will be revealed as the conference date approaches.

"We're big believers that experience is where the heart, soul and DNA of a brand come to life," said Ryan Brown, Head of Brand Strategy at Ceros. "Experience Matters 2020 aims to challenge and shift traditional perspectives on what is possible when it comes to design, creativity, and experience. We want to help attendees access their own innate creativity as well as show them how to take control of their brand's digital destiny. We're working hard to produce a unique conference experience that delivers on this vision."

Early bird pricing for Experience Matters 2020 is now available at $599, valid through Jan 31, 2020.

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2013, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands. Learn more about Ceros at ceros.com and follow them online @cerosdotcom.

About Experience Matters

Experience Matters is an annual gathering of creatives, marketers, designers, illustrators, storytellers, content creators and technologists aimed at challenging belief systems as to what is possible. Hosted by experiential content creation platform company Ceros, Experience Matters empowers attendees to re-enter their day-to-day work life with a refreshed creative perspective. For more information, visit experiencematters.ceros.com .

