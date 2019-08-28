Ceros To Giveaway Remarkable Attendee Experiences at HubSpot INBOUND 2019 in Boston

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros, an experiential content creation platform , today announced that it will be an exhibitor in Boston at INBOUND 2019 , an annual event hosted by HubSpot conference that brings together sales and marketing executives for a week of education, networking and inspiration, featuring speakers and instructors from all walks of life.

From September 3 through September 6, Ceros will be welcoming visitors in two locations at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center: booth M10 as well as the Ceros Experience Desk . At the Experience Desk, Ceros will be offering attendees a chance to win unique experiences. Among the exclusive experiences on offer during the event are:

spa Treatments at Mandarin Oriental Spa

a Harpoon Brewery tour and tasting

a whiskey tasting at Committee led by Taylor & Taylor Whiskey Co.

coffee & coaching with David Meerman Scott

Chef's Table dinner at Menton, the restaurant of James Beard Award Winner chef Barbara Lynch

Award Winner chef a meet and greet with some of INBOUND's top Spotlight speakers

priority seating at INBOUND Rocks with headliners Chelsea Handler & Jaboukie Young White

"Whether offline or online or somewhere in between, wherever a potential customer interacts with your brand, we believe that experience matters," said Ryan Brown, Head of Brand Strategy, Ceros. "This belief underpins everything that we do at Ceros, and it's why we're so excited to work with HubSpot to giveaway remarkable experiences for attendees at INBOUND this year."

