Ceros Unveils Release 8, Introducing a Fresh, Unified Product Ecosystem

Design leader ushers in a new era of interactive content with total brand and product refresh

Recently, Ceros , the cloud-based design platform for interactive content, announced Release 8, the newest iteration of the Ceros creative ecosystem. Updates include a refresh of the three core platform suites—Studio, MarkUp, and Chartblocks, which now operate in one product ecosystem—and the addition of two new products: Inspect and Editor, which is coming later this month. These changes represent the most ambitious Ceros release to date and will transform the creative process as we know it.

"A vision as big as ours requires quite a bit of transformation," said Simon Berg, CEO. "The redesigned Ceros ecosystem is the first step in that transformation. Now, Ceros products look like they belong together and act like they belong together. Each has its place within the creative process. By making them intuitive and integrated, it's easier for designers and creative pros to work together to inspire, educate and empower."

The new and improved platform serves as the first step toward a freshly unveiled company roadmap by introducing a comprehensive creative ecosystem, including The Studio, MarkUp, Chartblocks, Inspect, and Editor.

The Ceros Ecosystem

The Ceros ecosystem comprises five unique products and encompasses individual design tools created to encourage frequent, seamless creative collaboration, all blending into a frictionless suite of products.

The Studio empowers organizations to create rich, engaging experiences without the need for code. Release 8 marks the most substantial upgrade to the Studio to date, with a cleaner login and interface, more straightforward access, and streamlined admin capabilities.

In addition to the updated product ecosystem, Ceros introduced a brand refresh across all its assets, from its website and logo to its educational and inspirational resources. Ceros' updated aesthetic focuses on identity unification, tying together the company's unique suite of products in a complete creative toolset.

The redesigned product suite is live for current customers, with Editor launching in October. For more information about Ceros, please visit ceros.com .

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich, interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2012, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands.

