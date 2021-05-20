Ceros Welcomes New CMO, VP of Business Development and Partnerships

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros , a content creation platform that's setting new standards in interactive design, announced key new hires to its executive team to help accelerate growth and expand industry partnerships. Jamie Gier joins as the new chief marketing officer to lead brand strategy and awareness, customer experience, and commercial marketing. Tom Hewitt , vice president, business development and partnerships, will spearhead innovative initiatives to grow product and marketing strategies and expand Ceros' already impressive list of partners , including Pinterest, Snapchat, Adobe and Hubspot, among many others.

The addition of Gier and Hewitt follows an exceptional year for Ceros. In July, the company announced a $100 million strategic investment from SEP to further advance Ceros' mission to empower marketers and designers to create rich, interactive content without a single line of code. Gier and Hewitt are tasked with continuing this momentum through go-to-market strategies, brand growth and the expansion of Ceros' partner list.

"Jamie and Tom are perfect for Ceros," said Ceros CEO, Simon Berg. "They are smart, humble and eager to make a difference in the creative world. Finding talent that adds value while lifting up the rest of an organization is hard, but in Jamie and Tom we got just that. They will undoubtedly play a key role in the future of Ceros, while helping inspire and empower folks to create engaging, creative, unforgettable experiences."

Hewitt has extensive experience in business development, having worked at companies such as Atlas Copco, DCP Midstream, Wells Data Lab and Arbo as an enterprise sales executive.

Gier brings more than two decades of industry experience to the table from notable brands, including GE Healthcare, Microsoft and, most recently, DreamBox Learning, an education technology company. Before taking over as CMO, Gier was a Ceros client.

"I have been on the customer side using the Ceros platform, so I have experienced firsthand the positive impact Ceros has on marketers and designers in bringing out the creative best in their brands and drive better marketing results," said Gier. "I cannot wait to elevate this mission further and help Ceros reach even more people at brands of all sizes."

For more information on Ceros and its growing team, please visit https://www.ceros.com/ .

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich, interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2012, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands. Learn more about Ceros at Ceros.com and follow them online @cerosdotcom.

