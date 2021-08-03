CerpassRx Announces Integrated Partnership with Virta Health

Virta's treatment combines innovations in technology, nutrition science, and continuous remote care to help patients reverse their diabetes and other metabolic diseases, often while removing the need for medications. At one year, among completing patients in Virta's clinical trial, 94% of patients reduce or eliminate insulin use. Further, Virta patients experience improvements in blood pressure, inflammation, cardiovascular markers, insulin resistance, and weight loss exceeding FDA benchmarks by 150%.

"We are proud to be the first PBM to partner with Virta. Diabetes continues to be a growing concern and we anticipate the prevalence to double in the next decade. Our partnership with Virta provides us with a clinically validated solution that has been proven to deliver significant improvements in the management and outcomes of type 2 diabetes," said John Nicolosi, Chief Clinical Officer at CerpassRx.

Virta also takes direct aim at the $400B economic burden of diabetes with a unique value-based care model that puts 100% of fees at risk. CerpassRx' plan sponsors only pays for members that experience meaningful clinical outcomes.

"CerpassRx has long been a leader in connecting its members with innovative healthcare solutions like Virta," said Trent Myers, VP of Commercial at Virta. "With Virta's diabetes reversal treatment, members have the opportunity to improve their health through lowered blood sugar, better energy, and weight loss--without medications--while driving significant cost savings for CerpassRx' plan sponsors."

Through this dynamic partnership, CerpassRx and Virta Health will be able to transform member's lives by reversing type 2 diabetes, while also lowering healthcare costs and placing all program fees 100% at risk.

About CerpassRx

CerpassRx is a leading pharmacy benefit management company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. CerpassRx provides clients with innovative, flexible and unsurpassed pharmacy benefit management services. Visit www.cerpassrx.com for more information.

About Virta Health

To learn more about how Virta is transforming lives by reversing type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases, visit www.virtahealth.com.

