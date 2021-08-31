CerpassRx placed #36 on the 2021 FORTUNE Best Small & Medium Workplaces List

The Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces List, produced by Great Place to Work®, is based on a confidential 60 plus question survey representing more than 280,000 employees at small- and medium-sized businesses in the United States, assessing their experiences of trust, company values, innovation, and leadership. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard. CerpassRx received Great Place to Work certification the last three years with an average score of 96%.

"We can never reach our highest potential as an organization alone," said Eric Yonkus, President and Chief Operating Officer of CerpassRx. "This recognition reflects our efforts to create a workplace environment that provides our employees a sense of family and trust. Our top priority is to build a culture that fosters growth, promotes collaboration and empowers employees to reach their fullest potential."

CerpassRx invests in their employees, building a strong work culture that cultivates innovation, success, transformation, and growth. It was a year full of many unknowns, much change, and great challenges. Nevertheless, CerpassRx put their employees first. Recent examples of initiatives that demonstrate how CerpassRx puts their employees first include:

Collaboration: When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the physical health and safety of the CerpassRx family came first, and their leadership team was quick to adjust processes and protocols to accommodate a new virtual environment. CerpassRx established weekly video calls in order to stay connected and deliver company updates, each call having a different dress up theme to make it fun and interactive. In an effort to maintain their culture, the CerpassRx Fun Team committee quickly pivoted their monthly team building activities to a virtual environment resulting in successful activities such as Jeopardy , Name that Tune , and Name that Movie .

, , and . Accountability : CerpassRx believes that accountability promotes better levels of performance. CerpassRx recognizes this performance by providing quarterly and annual monetary awards to employees that demonstrate hard work, cultural interaction, superior levels of performance, and surpassing their daily responsibilities. Investing in the CerpassRx team is one of their top priorities.

: CerpassRx believes that accountability promotes better levels of performance. CerpassRx recognizes this performance by providing quarterly and annual monetary awards to employees that demonstrate hard work, cultural interaction, superior levels of performance, and surpassing their daily responsibilities. Investing in the CerpassRx team is one of their top priorities. Passion: Because CerpassRx is passionate about their employees, they cared for them financially when the severe winter storm of 2021 hit the central portion of our country leaving many Texans and Oklahomans without power and water. CerpassRx offered to pay for hotel rooms for their employees who were without power and/or running water to ensure they had a warm place for their families to stay. There were quite a few employees who took advantage of the offer and some had to stay in their hotel room for nearly two weeks until their running water was restored.

Empowering: CerpassRx partners with charities such as American Red Cross, Local food pantries, and Community Partners of Dallas – assisting preparing for their large events, organizing and stocking food pantries, and raising money for children's holiday gifts and essential packages when children go into a fostering program.

"When everything is said and done, a company's legacy is measured not by the products or the revenue, but by the impact it had on the team members who voluntarily walk thru the door on a daily basis. The formula hasn't changed since we started and won't change regardless of where we go from here. If you create a place where team members can feel safe, appreciated and empowered to do great things for clients and each other, the company culture will mold your company legacy." - Eric Yonkus, President and Chief Operating Officer.

CerpassRx is a leading pharmacy benefit management company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. CerpassRx provides clients with innovative, flexible and unsurpassed pharmacy benefit management services. Visit www.cerpassrx.com for more information.

