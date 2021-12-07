Cerqular Secures Early Stage Investment to Launch Sustainable Commerce Platform

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerqular , the platform with the fastest-growing ecosystem of sustainable and ethical brands, has announced the successful close of its pre-seed round of financing. The close of the round and official launch of the platform marks a new era in conscious consumerism and provides a solution for the 77%+ of Americans who are concerned about the environmental impact of products they buy.

"Navigating a greenwashed world can be challenging. Shopping for sustainable products should be quick, simple, rewarding, and secure. Cerqular was created to remove the guesswork and provide consumers with a simple and affordable way to live a more eco-conscious life," said David Friedrichs, CEO of Cerqular. "You can shop with ease, knowing Cerqular is your one-stop shop for the best ethical, accessible, and certified sustainable goods from A-Z. Every purchase from the user-friendly platform is a step towards making sustainable living more mainstream."

Cerqular is a first-of-its-kind marketplace platform dedicated to end-to-end radical sustainability and guiltless commerce with over 48,000 highly curated products in categories that include home, apparel, kids, pets, beauty and body, vintage, and gender-neutral items. Over 80 percent of Cerqular's brands are proudly women-owned, underscoring its commitment to delivering a global destination that is both environmentally and socially responsible. Taking its mission of a net-zero carbon footprint even further, Cerqular helps consumers shop from local sellers and has partnered with Sendle , America's first 100% carbon neutral shipping service, to save time and money and help the environment. The company also offers shoppers sustainable fulfillment capabilities with strategic partners in the blockchain & AI space that drive both time efficiencies and cost.

The round was led by Green Space Investments, a tech-enabled sustainability-focused fund, and several strategic angel investors. Cerqular will deploy the new capital to continue fueling its explosive seller growth with platform upgrades, and its B Corp Certification, with the goal of continuing to scale the largest and most centralized destination for sustainable goods.

The company has opened its next round of financing to continue to fuel its accelerated growth and drive further impact on the $8 trillion dollar global sustainable goods market. To learn more about how Cerqular is creating a more sustainable future, please visit cerqular.com . For questions about Cerqular and business opportunities, contact [email protected] .

About Cerqular:

Cerqular is the leading sustainable marketplace platform, offering a highly curated selection of unique and verified earth-ethical goods for the entire family and home. On a mission to transform how future generations shop, Cerqular has created a global ecosystem destination for convenience-conscious consumers. Partnering with exceptional brands and innovative products that are thoroughly vetted against strict sourcing, manufacturing, and efficacy standards, Cerqular removes the guesswork around sustainable goods. At Cerqular, we are committed to driving product emissions to zero and protecting our planet's future. That's what drives us to go the extra mile to ensure every product available through our marketplace is verified; making buying and selling through Cerqular simple, social, and impactful. For more information, visit cerqular.com .

