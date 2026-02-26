CerraCap Impact Venture Capital Invests in Bandelier Technologies, Accelerating Quantum Sensing and National Security Innovation

Investment reinforces CerraCap Impact's commitment to frontier defense technologies and next-generation quantum systems built for real-world deployment.

COSTA MESA, Calif. and SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Impact Venture Capital (CIVC) today announced its investment in Bandelier Technologies, a New Mexico-based deep-tech company developing memory-free quantum radar, sensing, and advanced metasurface antenna systems for national security, space-domain awareness, and resilient communications. The investment strengthens CIVC's strategic focus on national security and advanced computing while expanding its portfolio of mission-critical dual-use technologies.

Bandelier Technologies

Bandelier is translating national-lab breakthroughs into fieldable systems designed for contested environments, where legacy platforms are often too heavy, too fragmented, or too detectable. The company's quantum radar platform is built on photonic techniques developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory and is engineered for long-range, low-signature sensing and imaging without requiring quantum memory - an architectural advantage that supports scalability and deployment readiness. Bandelier also develops electronically steerable metasurface antennas for defense, aerospace, and next-generation communications applications.

Abhi Mukherjee, Partner at CerraCap Impact Venture Capital, said:

"People often say they invest in the horse or the jockey. With Stephen, we saw the combination of both a founder with rare mission discipline and a platform built to matter. Before pursuing his MBA from Harvard Business School, Stephen spent ten years as a Green Beret in U.S. Army Special Forces and worked as a CPA earlier in his career. This pedigree gives Bandelier a uniquely strong bridge between technical rigor, operational credibility, and commercialization execution. That combination is exactly what is required to work effectively with the New Mexico national lab ecosystem and transition breakthrough quantum sensing into deployable defense and commercial systems. CerraCap Impact moved with conviction because this is the kind of company that can define a category."

Stephen Buchanan, Founder and CEO of Bandelier Technologies, said:

"When I first met Abhi, he told me CerraCap would be the first check in, and he delivered exactly as promised. That kind of conviction and follow-through matters, especially when you are building deep, physics-driven technology for national security. Our round was oversubscribed, and we intentionally chose CerraCap to help anchor it because they bring more than capital: they bring strategic reach, real commercialization muscle, and a long-term mindset for turning frontier science into mission-ready capability. CerraCap is the kind of partner we need for the road ahead."

Bandelier has already built strong external validation. The company was selected for New Mexico LEEP Cohort 5, where fellows collaborate with Los Alamos scientists to advance national security innovations; LANL specifically identified Bandelier's work as redefining long-range quantum sensing for defense, space, and secure communications. Bandelier has also been assessed "Awardable" in the DARPA ERIS Marketplace, a rapid acquisition pathway for government buyers, and was selected as a Prime awardee on the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD contract vehicle supporting the Golden Dome missile defense mission after previously advancing into SHIELD's competitive range.

This investment reflects what makes CerraCap Impact distinctive: a venture platform purpose-built to accelerate enterprise and government adoption, combining CerraCap Venture's Sales & Scale™ commercialization engine with Impact Venture Capital's Corporate Intelligence Platform™ across customers, strategic investors, and acquirers. CIVC was formed in December 2025 to serve founders building in complex sectors, including national security and advanced computing, where execution advantage and ecosystem access are decisive.

About CerraCap Impact Venture Capital

CerraCap Impact Venture Capital (CIVC) is a globally connected venture platform focused on mission-critical technologies, with a differentiated model designed to accelerate commercial validation, enterprise adoption, and strategic outcomes for founders and investors.

About Bandelier Technologies

Bandelier Technologies is a New Mexico quantum technology company developing next-generation quantum radar, sensing, and meta-surface antenna systems for defense and commercial applications. The company's mission is to bring national-lab science into field-ready systems that deliver resilient sensing, secure communications, and operational advantage in contested environments.

