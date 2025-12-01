CerraCap Ventures and Impact Venture Capital Merge to Form CerraCap Impact Venture Capital, Creating a Global VC Platform Powered by the Industry's Most Active Corporate Network

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CerraCap Ventures and Impact Venture Capital today announced their merger to form CerraCap Impact Venture Capital (CIVC), creating one of the most globally connected venture platforms in the industry. The combined firm brings together an unmatched network of corporate customers, corporate investors, and strategic acquirers—positioning CIVC as a first-of-its-kind partner for founders needing rapid commercial validation and scalable enterprise adoption.

CIVC integrates CerraCap's Sales & Scale™ commercialization engine with Impact Venture Capital's Corporate Intelligence Platform™, a deep corporate development and investment network, spanning Fortune 500 companies and global strategic investors. Together, the platform gives startups accelerated access to enterprise customers, co-investors, corporate venture groups, and potential acquirers—shortening the path from early-stage innovation to revenue and ultimately to exit.

Operating at the intersection of enterprise AI, cybersecurity, digital health, national security, and advanced computing, CIVC will support founders building mission-critical technologies in sectors where commercial traction often depends on complex buyer landscapes. The firm's combined global footprint across North America, Europe, India, and emerging markets enables founders to access international customer and investor networks far earlier in their journey.

CIVC's leadership emphasized that the merger formalizes a long-standing collaborative relationship built on aligned values and complementary strengths.

Saurabh Ranjan, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, CerraCap Ventures, said:

"This merger creates a global institution built to deliver predictable, repeatable commercial outcomes for founders and investors."

Saurabh Suri, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, CerraCap Ventures, added:

"Our cultural alignment and shared belief in value-creation beyond capital made this the natural next step."

Eric Ball, Founding General Partner, Impact Venture Capital, noted:

"CIVC reflects the future of venture capital—global, integrated, and institutionally mature."

Jack Crawford, Founding General Partner, Impact Venture Capital, stated:

"By unifying our platforms, we're giving startups unparalleled access to corporate customers, investors, and strategic acquirers. Our goal is simple: shorten the time between innovation, adoption, and successful exit."

CIVC and its partners are actively involved with the National Venture Capital Association's CVC programs and serve as leaders in the Kauffman Fellows Corporate Venture Capital Special Interest Group, reinforcing the firm's commitment to elevating corporate–startup collaboration across the global innovation ecosystem.

CerraCap Impact Venture Capital will continue building partnerships that connect founders directly to the enterprises and governments shaping the next decade of innovation.

More information is available at https://cerracapimpact.vc .

Contact: Nikki Arora, [email protected]

