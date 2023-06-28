Cerrowire Launches MC Cable Lineup

News provided by

Cerrowire

28 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

HARTSELLE, Ala., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerrowire, a leading U.S. manufacturer of copper building wire, hosted the grand opening of its new, 270,000-SF, Metal Clad (MC) cable production facility. Two-hundred people, including local and state leaders, contractors, employees, and their families cut the "ribbon" of MC Cable during the ceremony.

Continue Reading
Chevrons show contractors the direction to pull and the conductors inside
Chevrons show contractors the direction to pull and the conductors inside
Cerrowire team members cut a "ribbon" of MC cable at their new plant
Cerrowire team members cut a "ribbon" of MC cable at their new plant

Cerrowire jumps into the Metal Clad Cable market with innovative markings and improvements allowing electricians to install faster and with more accuracy. Bold markings showing the gauge, conductors inside, sequential footage and the easiest direction to pull, speeds the inspection process too.

MC cable is a favorite for commercial building construction applications such as hospitals, multi-family housing, large restaurants, and commercial venues. It is used in new construction as well as renovations. MC Cable has exceptional versatility as it can be installed inside walls or attached to walls.

Cerrowire's $100 million investment in the state-of-the-art, Made in the USA manufacturing facility produces solid and stranded offerings of Type MC Cable, along with seven of the most popular specialty MC Cables: Lighting (PCS), Healthcare (HCF), All-Purpose (AP), Oversized Neutral (OSN), Multi Neutral (MN), HCF-AC and Fire Alarm (FPLP).

After years of planning and building, Cerrowire President Stewart Smallwood was all smiles, telling the crowd: "The completion of this plant in North Alabama has already created one hundred advanced manufacturing jobs and we know with the demand for Cerrowire MC Cable, that number will grow."

Cerrowire celebrates 103 years in business, starting in 1920 as Circle Flexible Conduit Company, making the predecessor to modern Metal Clad Cable. Five manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, and Utah supply copper building wire across the U.S.A.

About Cerrowire

Headquartered in Hartselle, Alabama, Cerrowire is a copper wire manufacturing company with plants in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Utah, supplying building wire and cable throughout North America for commercial, industrial and residential use. Our products are available through electrical distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. Like its parent company, Marmon/Berkshire Hathaway, Cerrowire follows a time-tested business model dedicated to continually improving both its processes and products in order to create labor savings and solutions that meet customers' needs for products, packaging, services and tools that anticipate and fill the ever-evolving needs of the competitive construction industry.

Media contact:
Kelsey Powell
[email protected]
678.238.1956

SOURCE Cerrowire

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.