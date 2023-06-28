Cerrowire Launches MC Cable Lineup

HARTSELLE, Ala., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerrowire, a leading U.S. manufacturer of copper building wire, hosted the grand opening of its new, 270,000-SF, Metal Clad (MC) cable production facility. Two-hundred people, including local and state leaders, contractors, employees, and their families cut the "ribbon" of MC Cable during the ceremony.

Chevrons show contractors the direction to pull and the conductors inside Cerrowire team members cut a "ribbon" of MC cable at their new plant

Cerrowire jumps into the Metal Clad Cable market with innovative markings and improvements allowing electricians to install faster and with more accuracy. Bold markings showing the gauge, conductors inside, sequential footage and the easiest direction to pull, speeds the inspection process too.

MC cable is a favorite for commercial building construction applications such as hospitals, multi-family housing, large restaurants, and commercial venues. It is used in new construction as well as renovations. MC Cable has exceptional versatility as it can be installed inside walls or attached to walls.

Cerrowire's $100 million investment in the state-of-the-art, Made in the USA manufacturing facility produces solid and stranded offerings of Type MC Cable, along with seven of the most popular specialty MC Cables: Lighting (PCS), Healthcare (HCF), All-Purpose (AP), Oversized Neutral (OSN), Multi Neutral (MN), HCF-AC and Fire Alarm (FPLP).

After years of planning and building, Cerrowire President Stewart Smallwood was all smiles, telling the crowd: "The completion of this plant in North Alabama has already created one hundred advanced manufacturing jobs and we know with the demand for Cerrowire MC Cable, that number will grow."

Cerrowire celebrates 103 years in business, starting in 1920 as Circle Flexible Conduit Company, making the predecessor to modern Metal Clad Cable. Five manufacturing facilities in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, and Utah supply copper building wire across the U.S.A.

About Cerrowire

Headquartered in Hartselle, Alabama, Cerrowire is a copper wire manufacturing company with plants in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Utah, supplying building wire and cable throughout North America for commercial, industrial and residential use. Our products are available through electrical distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. Like its parent company, Marmon/Berkshire Hathaway, Cerrowire follows a time-tested business model dedicated to continually improving both its processes and products in order to create labor savings and solutions that meet customers' needs for products, packaging, services and tools that anticipate and fill the ever-evolving needs of the competitive construction industry.

Media contact:

Kelsey Powell

[email protected]

678.238.1956

SOURCE Cerrowire