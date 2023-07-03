Certain Eagle Re Entities Announce Results of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Series 2019-1 and 2020-1 Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes

News provided by

Eagle Re 2019-1 Ltd. and Eagle Re 2020-1 Ltd.

03 Jul, 2023, 09:42 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Re 2019-1 Ltd. ("EMIR 2019-1") and Eagle Re 2020-1 Ltd. ("EMIR 2020-1" and, each of EMIR 2019-1 and 2020-1, as applicable, an "Issuer") today announced the tender results of their previously announced offers to purchase (each an "Offer") any and all of the Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes listed in the table below (the "Notes").

The Issuer has conducted each Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the relevant Offer to Purchase of each of EMIR 2019-1 and EMIR 2020-1 dated June 26, 2023 (each an "Offer to Purchase") (collectively, the applicable "Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the applicable Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, June 30, 2023, approximately $787 million aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below.

Series

Notes

144A CUSIP

Reg S CUSIP

ISIN

Original Principal
Amounts

Percentage of
Original
Principal
Amounts
Tendered and
Accepted

Original
Principal
Amounts
Tendered and
Accepted

EMIR 2019-1

M-1B

269822AB8

G29017AB9

US269822AB87

$176,640,000.00

100.00 %

$176,640,000.00

EMIR 2019-1

M-2

269822AC6

G29017AC7

US269822AC60

$235,520,000.00

100.00 %

$235,520,000.00

EMIR 2019-1

B-1

269822AD4

G29017AD5

US269822AD44

$42,822,000.00

100.00 %

$42,822,000.00

EMIR 2020-1

M-1B

26982LAB6

G2904LAB5

US26982LAB62

$133,196,000.00

46.65 %

$62,137,000.00

EMIR 2020-1

M-1C

26982LAC4

G2904LAC3

US26982LAC46

$88,797,000.00

100.00 %

$88,797,000.00

EMIR 2020-1

M-2

26982LAD2

G2904LAD1

US26982LAD29

$157,860,000.00

100.00 %

$157,860,000.00

EMIR 2020-1

B-1

26982LAH3

G2904LAH2

US26982LAH33

$24,668,000.00

93.55 %

$23,078,000.00

The settlement date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in each Offer is expected to occur on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

BofA Securities, Inc. is the dealer manager for each Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of each Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2014 (toll-free).

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in an Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to each Offer, and the transactions contemplated by each Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. Each Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to each Offer come into your possession, you are required by the applicable Issuer to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to each Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that an Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any affiliate of the Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, such Offer shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate on behalf of the applicable Issuer in that jurisdiction.

SOURCE Eagle Re 2019-1 Ltd. and Eagle Re 2020-1 Ltd.

Also from this source

Certain Eagle Re Entities Announce Tender Offers for Any and All of Certain Outstanding of Series 2019-1 and 2020-1 Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.