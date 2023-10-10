Certain Home Re Entities Announce Results of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Classes Series 2019-1, 2021-1, and 2021-2 Mortgage Insurance - Linked Notes

News provided by

Home Re

10 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Re 2019-1 Ltd. ("HMIR 2019-1"), Home Re 2021-1 Ltd. ("HMIR 2021-1") and Home Re 2021-2 Ltd. ("HMIR 2021-2" and, together with HMIR 2019-1 and HMIR 2021-1, as applicable, the "Issuers" and each, an "Issuer") today announced the tender results of their previously announced offers to purchase (each an "Offer") any and all of the Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes listed in the table below (the "Notes").

Continue Reading
Home Re
Home Re

The Issuer has conducted each Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the relevant Offer to Purchase for each of HMIR 2019-1, HMIR 2021-1 and HMIR 2021-2 dated October 2, 2023 (each an "Offer to Purchase") and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated October 2, 2023 (collectively, with the applicable Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the applicable Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, October 6, 2023 approximately $484 million aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below. 

These are the final results. The settlement date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase for each Offer is expected to occur on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

BofA Securities, Inc. is the Dealer Manager for each Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of each Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2014 (toll-free).

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in an Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to each Offer, and the transactions contemplated by each Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. Each Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to each Offer come into your possession, you are required by the applicable Issuer to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to each Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that an Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any affiliate of the Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, such Offer shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate on behalf of the applicable Issuer in that jurisdiction. 

Media Contact:
Joyce Yeung
[email protected]

SOURCE Home Re

Also from this source

Certain Home Re Entities Announce Tender Offers for Any and All of Certain Outstanding Classes of Series 2019-1, 2021-1, and 2021-2 Mortgage Insurance - Linked Notes

Certain Home Re Entities Announce Tender Offers for Any and All of Certain Outstanding Classes of Series 2019-1, 2021-1, and 2021-2 Mortgage Insurance - Linked Notes

Home Re 2019-1 Ltd. ("HMIR 2019-1"), Home Re 2021-1 Ltd. ("HMIR 2021-1") and Home Re 2021-2 Ltd. ("HMIR 2021-2" and, together with HMIR 2019-1 and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.