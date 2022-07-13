Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Shareholder Meeting Results

Jul 13, 2022, 09:00 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO), Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV), Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE), and Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) announced today the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held on July 12, 2022.
Shareholders approved the elections of trustees, as follows:
|
Proposal
|
Fund
|
Share Class
|
Nominee
|
Trustee Class
|
For
|
Withhold
|
1a
|
AIO
|
Common
|
George R. Aylward
|
III
|
94.6 %
|
5.4 %
|
1b
|
AIO
|
Common
|
Sarah E. Cogan
|
III
|
94.9 %
|
5.1 %
|
1c
|
AIO
|
Common
|
Deborah A. DeCotis
|
III
|
94.8 %
|
5.2 %
|
1d
|
AIO
|
Common
|
Brian T. Zino
|
I
|
94.6 %
|
5.4 %
|
1e
|
NCV
|
Common
|
William B. Ogden, IV
|
I
|
95.4 %
|
4.6 %
|
1f
|
NCV
|
Preferred
|
Philip R. McLoughlin
|
I
|
97.1 %
|
2.9 %
|
1g
|
NCV
|
Common
|
Alan Rappaport
|
I
|
96.0 %
|
4.0 %
|
1h
|
NCV
|
Common
|
Brian T. Zino
|
III
|
96.3 %
|
3.7 %
|
1i
|
NCZ
|
Preferred
|
Sarah E. Cogan
|
I
|
91.9 %
|
8.1 %
|
1j
|
NCZ
|
Common
|
William B. Ogden, IV
|
I
|
89.9 %
|
10.1 %
|
1k
|
NCZ
|
Common
|
Alan Rappaport
|
I
|
90.2 %
|
9.8 %
|
1l
|
NCZ
|
Common
|
Brian T. Zino
|
I
|
95.2 %
|
4.8 %
|
1m
|
CBH
|
Common
|
F. Ford Drummond
|
II
|
97.7 %
|
2.3 %
|
1n
|
CBH
|
Common
|
James S. MacLeod
|
II
|
97.6 %
|
2.4 %
|
1o
|
CBH
|
Common
|
Philip R. McLoughlin
|
I
|
97.6 %
|
2.4 %
|
1p
|
CBH
|
Common
|
Brian T. Zino
|
I
|
97.2 %
|
2.8 %
|
1q
|
ACV
|
Common
|
William B. Ogden, IV
|
I
|
96.9 %
|
3.1 %
|
1r
|
ACV
|
Common
|
Alan Rappaport
|
I
|
97.1 %
|
2.9 %
|
1s
|
ACV
|
Common
|
R. Keith Walton
|
II
|
97.0 %
|
3.0 %
|
1t
|
ACV
|
Preferred
|
Brian T. Zino
|
I
|
100.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
1u
|
NIE
|
Common
|
George R. Aylward
|
III
|
96.6 %
|
3.4 %
|
1v
|
NIE
|
Common
|
Sarah E. Cogan
|
III
|
95.6 %
|
4.4 %
|
1w
|
NIE
|
Common
|
Deborah A. DeCotis
|
III
|
95.3 %
|
4.7 %
|
1x
|
NIE
|
Common
|
Brian T. Zino
|
I
|
96.4 %
|
3.6 %
|
1y
|
NFJ
|
Common
|
George R. Aylward
|
II
|
89.8 %
|
10.2 %
|
1z
|
NFJ
|
Common
|
Deborah A. DeCotis
|
II
|
86.7 %
|
13.3 %
|
1aa
|
NFJ
|
Common
|
Philip R. McLoughlin
|
II
|
86.6 %
|
13.4 %
|
1bb
|
NFJ
|
Common
|
Brian T. Zino
|
I
|
93.5 %
|
6.5 %
For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at 866-270-7788, by email at [email protected], or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.
Fund Risks
An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.
SOURCE Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund; Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund; Virtus Convertible & Income Fund; Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II; Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund; Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund; Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
