Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Shareholder Meeting Results

Jul 13, 2022, 09:00 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO), Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV), Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE: NIE), and Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) announced today the results of their joint annual meeting of shareholders held on July 12, 2022.

Shareholders approved the elections of trustees, as follows:

Proposal

Fund

Share Class

Nominee

Trustee Class

For

Withhold

1a

AIO

Common

George R. Aylward

III

94.6 %

5.4 %

1b

AIO

Common

Sarah E. Cogan

III

94.9 %

5.1 %

1c

AIO

Common

Deborah A. DeCotis

III

94.8 %

5.2 %

1d

AIO

Common

Brian T. Zino

I

94.6 %

5.4 %

1e

NCV

Common

William B. Ogden, IV

I

95.4 %

4.6 %

1f

NCV

Preferred

Philip R. McLoughlin

I

97.1 %

2.9 %

1g

NCV

Common

Alan Rappaport

I

96.0 %

4.0 %

1h

NCV

Common

Brian T. Zino

III

96.3 %

3.7 %

1i

NCZ

Preferred

Sarah E. Cogan

I

91.9 %

8.1 %

1j

NCZ

Common

William B. Ogden, IV

I

89.9 %

10.1 %

1k

NCZ

Common

Alan Rappaport

I

90.2 %

9.8 %

1l

NCZ

Common

Brian T. Zino

I

95.2 %

4.8 %

1m

CBH

Common

F. Ford Drummond

II

97.7 %

2.3 %

1n

CBH

Common

James S. MacLeod

II

97.6 %

2.4 %

1o

CBH

Common

Philip R. McLoughlin

I

97.6 %

2.4 %

1p

CBH

Common

Brian T. Zino

I

97.2 %

2.8 %

1q

ACV

Common

William B. Ogden, IV

I

96.9 %

3.1 %

1r

ACV

Common

Alan Rappaport

I

97.1 %

2.9 %

1s

ACV

Common

R. Keith Walton

II

97.0 %

3.0 %

1t

ACV

Preferred

Brian T. Zino

I

100.0 %

0.0 %

1u

NIE

Common

George R. Aylward

III

96.6 %

3.4 %

1v

NIE

Common

Sarah E. Cogan

III

95.6 %

4.4 %

1w

NIE

Common

Deborah A. DeCotis

III

95.3 %

4.7 %

1x

NIE

Common

Brian T. Zino

I

96.4 %

3.6 %

1y

NFJ

Common

George R. Aylward

II

89.8 %

10.2 %

1z

NFJ

Common

Deborah A. DeCotis

II

86.7 %

13.3 %

1aa

NFJ

Common

Philip R. McLoughlin

II

86.6 %

13.4 %

1bb

NFJ

Common

Brian T. Zino

I

93.5 %

6.5 %

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at 866-270-7788, by email at [email protected], or through the Closed-End Funds section of virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the Fund's annual report. A copy of the Fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

