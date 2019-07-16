CertainTeed® honors Property Renovations & Construction as Top North American Roofing Contractor

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CertainTeed Corporation, a leading North American roofing manufacturer, honors Property Renovations & Construction as one of its top North American roofing contractor partners for providing local homeowners with extended warranty coverage. As a credentialed CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™ – a hard-earned designation only 2 percent of all contractors in North America attain – Property Renovations & Construction has built a trustworthy reputation with homeowners throughout the Melbourne area by way of excellent service, reliable products and strong warranties.

"Warranties can be hard to understand," said CertainTeed Director of Contractor Programs Jay Butch. "Property Renovations & Construction removes the guesswork by offering CertainTeed's SureStart Plus protection on roofs they install. SureStart Plus extends CertainTeed's traditional product warranty to cover full installation and materials in the unlikely event of a manufacturing product defect."

As a SELECT ShingleMaster™, Property Renovations & Construction is able to offer its customers SureStart™ Plus, the industry's most comprehensive extended warranty program. According to Butch, "SureStart Plus extends CertainTeed's traditional product warranty to cover full installation and materials in the case of a product defect, offering more peace of mind to the homeowner."

CertainTeed Roofing has a wide array of solutions that meet the needs of specific regions throughout the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about CertainTeed Roofing and additional product offerings, visit www.certainteed.com.

About CertainTeed

Through the responsible development of innovative and sustainable building products, CertainTeed®, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has helped shape the building products industry for more than 110 years. Founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company, the firm's slogan "Quality Made Certain, Satisfaction Guaranteed," inspired the name CertainTeed. Today, CertainTeed is a leading North American brand of exterior and interior building products, including roofing, siding, fence, decking, railing, trim, insulation, drywall and ceilings.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain®, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $3.98 billion in 2018. www.certainteed.com .

