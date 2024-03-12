CertainTeed Solidifies Leadership Position in Solar Roofing with Two Prestigious Awards

Solstice® Shingle awarded Best Energy Efficient Product and Best in Show at IBS 2024

MALVERN, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CertainTeed , a leading North American manufacturer of light and sustainable interior and exterior building solutions, is proud to announce that it has been honored with two prestigious Best of IBS Awards at the 2024 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS).

Every year, the Best of IBS Awards recognizes outstanding products and services in various categories that set benchmarks in design, technology and functionality. CertainTeed's Solstice® Shingle was recognized for its innovative advancement in aesthetics, durability and efficiency. The Solstice® Shingle seamlessly integrates with any asphalt shingles, has a Class 3 impact rating, and industry-leading 25-year warranty.

"It is such an honor for CertainTeed's Solstice Shingle to be recognized as the Best Energy Efficient Product, as well as overall Best in Show," said Phoebe Kwan, General Manager of Saint-Gobain Solar Solutions. "We are immensely proud of our team's dedication and the hard work that went into creating an innovative line of solar solutions, developed from a roofer's perspective, that doesn't sacrifice a home's curb appeal. These awards are a testament to our commitment to excellence and our passion for pushing boundaries in the residential solar roofing industry."

The Best of IBS Awards ceremony took place during the International Builders' Show, one of the largest and most influential trade shows in the building industry, attracting professionals worldwide. Winning this award not only endorses the product's quality and innovation but also positions CertainTeed as a key influencer in the residential construction industry.

To learn more about the award-winning Solstice® Shingle, please visit the CertainTeed website here .

About CertainTeed

Through innovative and sustainable building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed, founded in 1904 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is at the forefront of industry advancements that are making the world a better home. With building science as its foundation, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds – making it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for where we live, work and play.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021. www.certainteed.com.

SOURCE CertainTeed