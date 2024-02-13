CertaPro Painters® Honors Top Franchisees for Excellence in Residential and Commercial Painting

North America's Most Referred Painting Company® Announces Award Winners at Annual Conference

AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CertaPro Painters® is thrilled to announce the winners of its annual awards, recognizing franchisees who practice the company's values, consistently deliver extraordinary customer service, and demonstrate growth in their residential and commercial painting business. These exemplary owners and their teams significantly impact their communities by setting a standard of excellence in the home improvement industry.

Winner of the 2023 CertaCup

CertaPro Painters® recognized its top franchisees for their incredible teams, painters, and contributions to the brand. Post this

This year's top honorees and winners of the company's most prestigious award, the CertaCup, were Jennifer and Nathan Marmor, owners of CertaPro Painters® of Phoenix. The Marmors were selected out of more than 450 CertaPro Painters® businesses across North America for this honor, underscoring their remarkable achievements in the residential and commercial painting sectors.

Since starting their franchise, the Marmors have experienced consistent growth and invested in their people to achieve success. Both Jennifer and Nathan sit on various boards and serve as mentors, inviting other franchise owners into their business to share ideas and learn. Their dialed-in approach to recruiting, desire to create opportunities for others, and participation in various community-based initiatives have helped them become a workplace of choice.

"Our success is truly due to our team and the painters," said Jennifer. "We support over 65 families with this small business and are so proud of the team and culture that we have built. It's an honor to receive this award."

In addition to the CertaCup, CertaPro also recognized its top residential and commercial painting teams for their incredible painters and contributions to the brand.

CertaPro Painters® Top Residential Painting Team 2023

Juan Quijada, leader of CertaPro Painters® of Columbus Residential, and his team, including Juan, Alex, Tio, and Lalo, won the Residential Painting Team of the Year award. Their commitment to upholding the company's core values and delivering exceptional customer experiences contributed to overall sales, resulting in over 100 completed jobs in 2023.

"Juan is always improving his leadership and managerial skills," says owner Dan Goodman. "He treats every job, big or small, with the utmost care and puts time and effort into training and developing his painters. We are happy to have Juan and his crew as a large contributing factor to our organization's success."

CertaPro Painters® Top Commercial Painting Team 2023

Jose Cruz and his crew, Jose, Hector, and Noemi, of CertaPro Painters® of Greensboro, took home the Commercial Painting Team of the Year award. Jose has worked with this franchise since it was established in 2003 and has completed more commercial projects than any other crew. Aside from successfully completing commercial projects, he has also brought the franchise new painting crews that help on the residential side of the business.

"Jose is multi-talented, reliable, and runs our go-to crew for commercial projects," says owner Mark Lytle. "He and his crew develop creative ways to improve job efficiency and overcome any challenges. Jose is a key part of the success of CertaPro Painters® of Greensboro."

Also recognized were the CertaCup finalists: Alan Phillips, owner of CertaPro Painters® of Northeast Wisconsin; Jay Bowers, owner of CertaPro Painters® of Northern Arizona; Earl Gelineau, owner of CertaPro Painters® of Southern Rhode Island; and Sean Collins, owner of CertaPro Painters® of Fayetteville.

These outstanding franchisees were celebrated for their accomplishments during CertaPro's annual conference on Jan. 26 in New Orleans.

About CertaPro Painters ®

CertaPro Painters® was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services through more than 450 franchise territories. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters or learn more, visit https://certapro.com/.

SOURCE CertaPro Painters®