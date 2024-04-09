Certares Acquires the 390-Room Hilton Boston Back Bay

Property acquired in joint venture with Belcourt Capital Partners

BOSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Certares, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on the travel and hospitality industries, today announced its twelfth hotel acquisition. The firm purchased the 390-room Hilton Boston Back Bay, inclusive of a 209-space parking garage, for $171 million. This acquisition was made in partnership with Belcourt Capital Partners ("Belcourt"). Together, Certares and Belcourt have plans to modernize the hotel's facilities through a comprehensive capital expenditure program to enhance the overall guest experience.

Located in the heart of Boston's historic Back Bay neighborhood, one of the city's most popular commercial, retail and residential corridors, the hotel is proximate to Boston's most significant attractions, including Fenway Park, Symphony Hall, and upscale dining and shopping in the Prudential Center and on Newbury Street. Additionally, the hotel benefits from nearby transportation hubs, such as Back Bay Station, South Station and Logan International Airport.

Nolan Hecht, Senior Managing Director and Head of Real Estate at Certares, commented: "Boston is one of the only true 'seven-day-a-week' lodging markets in the U.S., with demand driven by a diverse set of corporate and leisure travelers. The city is home to major corporate tenants, world-class colleges and universities, numerous leading medical centers, state-of-the-art life science facilities and a wealth of after-work and weekend leisure activities, making this an incredibly attractive investment. We look forward to deploying our extensive industry knowledge in travel and hospitality to add value for our investors while creating the best possible experience for guests."

Mike Kusy, Director at Certares, added: "This acquisition aligns with our strategy to acquire high-quality, well-located assets poised to benefit from targeted capital improvements and hands-on asset management. The Hilton benefits from an irreplaceable location within one of the top submarkets in the country, and we're excited to further enhance the hotel's already strong market presence."

Tom Naughton, Founder and Partner at Belcourt, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Certares in this milestone acquisition. The Hilton Boston Back Bay is a city landmark for business and leisure travelers alike, and our deep roots in the Boston lodging market make us an ideal ownership partner to see the hotel through its next phase of improvement."

Lauren Merhaut, Partner at Belcourt, further commented: "We are excited to effectuate our business plan in this unique opportunity within one of the most sought-after hotel markets in the country."

About Certares

Established in 2012, Certares is a global investment firm focused exclusively on the travel and hospitality industries, leveraging deep sector experience, proprietary transactions and hands-on partnership with management teams to drive growth. With approximately $10.1 billion of assets under management, including co-investments, as of December 31, 2023, Certares brings together a team with decades of both operational and investment experience in private equity, travel, tourism, hospitality and travel-related business and consumer services.

Since launching its real estate platform in early 2021, Certares has acquired 12 hotels comprising over 2,700 keys across the country. For more information, please visit www.certares.com .

About Belcourt Capital Partners

Belcourt was founded in 2022 to identify and acquire undervalued hotels. Belcourt invests across the capital stack and in a variety of asset profiles ranging from opportunistic to core-plus. The Belcourt team consists of industry professionals that have accumulated decades' worth of experience and strategic relationships to help effectuate its investment strategy.

