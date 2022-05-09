CERTARUS WELCOMES TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus" or the "Corporation") announces the appointment of Ms. Lemar Brown and Ms. Jennifer Grigsby to its Board of Directors, effective as of April 28, 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Lemar and Jennifer to the Certarus Board," said James Estey, Chair of the Board. "Their finance and business experience complement and enhance our existing Board profile and match the evolving needs of the Corporation. Certarus is committed to building a sustainable platform that produces long-term value and I am confident that Lemar and Jennifer will make significant contributions to help achieve our goals."

Ms. Brown has spent over 25 years working in the energy industry, where she has held a variety of leadership positions. She is the Founder and Managing Partner of Negocium Group, which provides executive-level consultation in negotiations, strategy, business planning, risk mitigation and management, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, and portfolio management. Prior to this, she was an Executive Professor at Texas A&M University in the executive MBA program and held various positions with Shell plc, most recently as Business Opportunity Manager of Shell Upstream Americas. Ms. Brown graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and obtained her Master of Business Administration with a major in Finance from the University of Pennsylvania.

Ms. Grigsby is a professional accountant with more than 30 years of energy and executive management experience. She currently serves as the Secretary of Economic Administration for the State of Oklahoma and prior to this, held the position of Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer with Ascent Resources, LLC. During her career, she has held senior leadership positions with several affiliates of American Energy Partners, LP and Chesapeake Energy Corporation, and was a senior accountant with Deloitte. Ms. Grigsby graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and received her Master of Business Administration from Oklahoma City University. She maintains Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant designations.

ABOUT CERTARUS

Certarus is the North American leader in providing on-road low carbon energy solutions through a fully integrated compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen platform. Certarus safely delivers clean burning fuels to energy, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Certarus is leading the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance. With the largest fleet of mobile gas storage units in North America, Certarus is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for low and zero-emission energy distribution. For more information, visit www.certarus.com.

