CertaSite and Asher's Racing Channel announce winning partnership

Fire protection company sponsors kart racer for second year in a row

INDIANAPOLIS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CertaSite®, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, today announced the continued sponsorship of kart racer Asher Farris of Asher's Racing Channel. The sponsorship will last through the 2024 season.

"CertaSite is thrilled to again be sponsoring Asher for the 2024 season," said Jeff Wyatt, CertaSite CEO. "There are big things ahead for Asher this season. To be able to support his dream and, at the same time, raise awareness for fire protection and life safety is a winning combination in my eyes."

Asher Farris driving his way to another great finish.

Asher will complete with the Stars Championship Series this season. The first race of this series kicked off last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway where Asher raced against nearly 40 racers. In addition to Charlotte, NC, the Stars Championship Series will also take him to Cincinnati, OH, Mooresville, NC, and his home track of New Castle Motorsports Park in New Castle, IN.

This will be Asher's first season in the Mini Swift class for national races, a step up from his previous Micro Swift class. So far this season, Asher has five finishes including two first place finishes and a pole position.

"We can't thank CertaSite enough. To have them onboard supporting Asher for another season is so exciting," said the Farris family. "Last year was a great year, and we're expecting an even bigger one this season with CertaSite again as a sponsor. Asher and team can't wait to continue racing to save lives and bring more awareness to fire protection and life safety."

CertaSite is on a mission to provide a meaningful impact in as many lives as possible. From customers and their philanthropic arm CertaSite Serves to supporting dreams like Asher's, the company is hitting that mission every single day.

About CertaSite

CertaSite is a commercial fire protection and life safety company founded in 2018. We take a new approach to fire and life safety, going beyond compliance to give our clients an unmatched level of customer service and tech-based control over their fire and life safety systems. Our team of experts serves more than 20 locations. CertaSite is headquartered in Indianapolis. Visit www.certasitepro.com for more information.

