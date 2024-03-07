CertaSite brings fire protection to St. Louis market

Indianapolis-based company expands footprint into Missouri with latest acquisition

HIGH RIDGE, Mo., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CertaSite®, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, is expanding its footprint west of the Mississippi River. The company announced today that it acquired Weber Fire and Safety, a fire protection business that serves the greater St. Louis area. The acquisition is CertaSite's 27th overall and first in Missouri.

CertaSite provides the highest levels of customer service, responsiveness, building safety and code compliance to customers across the Midwest. The company goes beyond compliance, focusing on partnerships and professionalism while providing customers a simplified and dependable solution to managing all of the fire protection and life safety systems in commercial buildings.

"We are grateful to Mark Weber for his continued partnership throughout this process," said Jeff Wyatt, CEO of CertaSite. "We are committed to preserving the legacy that these dedicated professionals built, and we recognize and respect their strong local presence. We are thrilled to be expanding our unique brand of customer service in Missouri and look forward to serving this market."

A family-owned business, Weber Fire and Safety has been providing the community fire protection services for fire extinguishers, kitchen systems and emergency and exit lights since 1958. Their solid reputation in the region will allow the company to grow its customer base and expand into new markets under the CertaSite umbrella.

"CertaSite is a company that I trust because they share our values and code of ethics for saving lives and protecting property," said Mark Weber, owner of Weber Fire and Safety. "With CertaSite, we have a unique opportunity to blend our knowledge base with a technology-based platform that offers new product lines, is professional and rooted in best practices, and provides significant value for our customers and employees."

CertaSite is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, with locations throughout the Midwest including Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

About CertaSite

CertaSite is a commercial fire protection and life safety company founded in 2018. We take a new approach to fire and life safety, going beyond compliance to give our clients an unmatched level of customer service and tech-based control over their fire and life safety systems. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, our team of experts serves more than 20 markets throughout the Midwest. Visit www.certasitepro.com for more information.

SOURCE CertaSite