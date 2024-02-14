CertaSite expands Columbus-area footprint with latest addition

CertaSite

14 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Fire Systems Professionals becomes fire and life safety company's 25th acquisition

GROVE CITY, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CertaSite®, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, announced today that it has acquired Fire Systems Professionals ("FSP"), a fire systems and security business that serves the Columbus area. The acquisition is CertaSite's ninth in Ohio.

CertaSite provides the highest levels of customer service, responsiveness, building safety and code compliance to customers across the Midwest. The company goes beyond compliance, focusing on partnerships and professionalism while providing customers a simplified and dependable solution to managing all of the fire protection and life safety systems in commercial buildings.

"We are grateful to Ron Lapping Jr. and Greg Laws for their continued partnership throughout this process," said Jeff Wyatt, CEO of CertaSite. "We are committed to preserving the legacy these dedicated professionals built, and we recognize and respect their strong local presence. We look forward to building on that foundation by offering employees development and career advancement and expanded services and support to customers."

Founded in 2005, Fire Systems Professionals is considered the fire systems specialists, primarily focused on servicing fire sprinklers. In addition, FSP also offer service for fire alarm, access control and video surveillance to their loyal customers. FSP's solid reputation in the region will allow the company to grow its customer base and expand into new markets under the CertaSite umbrella.

"CertaSite is a company that we trust because they share our values and code of ethics for saving lives, protecting property and empowering our people," said Ron Lapping Jr. and Greg Laws, FSP co-owners. "We fully believe that under CertaSite, our customers will benefit from efficient and streamlined services, with enhanced administration support and advancements like online customer portals, inspection management and reporting, expanded service areas, life safety maintenance programs, and multi-location support with a certified expanded life safety technician workforce."  

About CertaSite
CertaSite is a commercial fire protection and life safety company founded in 2018. We take a new approach to fire and life safety, going beyond compliance to give our clients an unmatched level of customer service and tech-based control over their fire and life safety systems. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, our team of experts serves 23 markets throughout the Midwest. Visit www.certasitepro.com for more information.  

SOURCE CertaSite

News Releases in Similar Topics

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.