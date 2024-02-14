CertaSite expands Columbus-area footprint with latest addition

Fire Systems Professionals becomes fire and life safety company's 25th acquisition

GROVE CITY, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CertaSite®, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, announced today that it has acquired Fire Systems Professionals ("FSP"), a fire systems and security business that serves the Columbus area. The acquisition is CertaSite's ninth in Ohio.

CertaSite provides the highest levels of customer service, responsiveness, building safety and code compliance to customers across the Midwest. The company goes beyond compliance, focusing on partnerships and professionalism while providing customers a simplified and dependable solution to managing all of the fire protection and life safety systems in commercial buildings.

"We are grateful to Ron Lapping Jr. and Greg Laws for their continued partnership throughout this process," said Jeff Wyatt, CEO of CertaSite. "We are committed to preserving the legacy these dedicated professionals built, and we recognize and respect their strong local presence. We look forward to building on that foundation by offering employees development and career advancement and expanded services and support to customers."

Founded in 2005, Fire Systems Professionals is considered the fire systems specialists, primarily focused on servicing fire sprinklers. In addition, FSP also offer service for fire alarm, access control and video surveillance to their loyal customers. FSP's solid reputation in the region will allow the company to grow its customer base and expand into new markets under the CertaSite umbrella.

"CertaSite is a company that we trust because they share our values and code of ethics for saving lives, protecting property and empowering our people," said Ron Lapping Jr. and Greg Laws, FSP co-owners. "We fully believe that under CertaSite, our customers will benefit from efficient and streamlined services, with enhanced administration support and advancements like online customer portals, inspection management and reporting, expanded service areas, life safety maintenance programs, and multi-location support with a certified expanded life safety technician workforce."

About CertaSite

CertaSite is a commercial fire protection and life safety company founded in 2018. We take a new approach to fire and life safety, going beyond compliance to give our clients an unmatched level of customer service and tech-based control over their fire and life safety systems. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, our team of experts serves 23 markets throughout the Midwest. Visit www.certasitepro.com for more information.

