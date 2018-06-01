Certemy Releases Employer Module

"Employers are valuable stakeholders in the successful completion of an employee's certification," explains Oleg Shvarts, Certemy's president and himself a board-certified physician. "By gaining transparency to the whole process, the employer can help remedy issues that impede certification, or which could pose a compliance risk. Certemy offers this vital visibility."

Certemy's newest module connects the employer to real-time data from participating certification or licensing boards within Certemy's "ecosystem" which also encompasses continuing education providers and associations. Dashboards help direct compliance and human resource managers to those specific employees approaching critical deadlines or that may have become past due in a requirement, such as completing an application, continuing education or a fee payment.

The California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals is advocating Certemy to those businesses that employ its counselors. According to Pete Nielsen, CEO of CCAPP, "Employers with contracts that depend on the professional status of their staffs will never face a deficiency due to staff's failure to keep credentials current. It is truly revolutionary."

"For the first time, employers can now view details of a certification in-process and not be limited to only the status afforded by a board's website registry," says David Dennin, VP of Sales & Marketing for Certemy. The employee consents to share access with the employer upon initial request.

Employers can also enroll employees by invitation into additional available certifications offered by the sponsoring board via the module. Additionally, the employer can receive notifications when alerts are sent to the employee and may also communicate with the employee through the platform.

Certemy is a SaaS platform that supports the entire certification process, providing streamlined workflows and improved communication between professionals, certifying and licensing boards, continuing education and training providers, professional associations and employers by integrating them into a single platform.

