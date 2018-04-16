Certent Announces Expanded Equity Management Solution for Startups and Early Stage Growth Companies

The new offering addresses the needs of private companies early in their lifecycle, including seed stage and Series A companies. These businesses can leverage this cost-effective solution for cap table management, waterfall and what-if analysis, and 409A valuations. As companies' scale, modules can be seamlessly added for equity plan management, employee access, tender offers, and financial and regulatory reporting.

"Small private companies do not require the kind of complex equity management solution that larger firms demand, but rather a scalable solution that grows with them over time," said Jorge Martin, General Manager of Equity Management at Certent. "Combining these capabilities into a single cohesive offering brings a powerful cloud-based solution to customers that scales with their needs."

As part of the new solution, Certent will offer 409A valuation services powered by partnerships with highly qualified valuation firms, and provide customers the ability to comply with IRS Regulation T.D. 9321 which safeguards conflicts of interest. Certent has initially partnered with Meld Valuation, an independent business valuation and securities analysis firm based in San Francisco.

"We are very excited with our collaboration with Certent," said Dan Eyman, Managing Director of Meld Valuation. "Certent's equity management platform and their expertise in small private company markets dovetails closely with our approach to delivering a high-quality valuation solution."

About Certent

Certent, Inc. is a leading provider of software and services for equity compensation and financial disclosure management and reporting. Founded in 2002, Certent serves more than 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies with innovative stock plan management, regulatory compliance and reporting technology. With five global offices, Certent delivers confidence across mission-critical finance and HR processes.

About Meld Valuation

Meld Valuation is a premier independent business valuation and securities analysis firm. They provide services to public and private held companies, investment entities, and individuals. Their areas of focus include financial reporting, corporate finance, tax compliance, and intellectual property.

