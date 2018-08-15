Certent Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for Seven Consecutive Years

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Certent, Inc., a leading provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for equity compensation and financial disclosure management, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies for the seventh year in a row.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is an honor year-after-year," says CEO Michael Boese. "This recognition is a direct result of our team's unwavering dedication to building strong foundational relationships with our clients and driving customer success with both leading software and services."

Unprecedented expansion in 2017 solidified Certent as a global leader, delivering solutions for external regulatory and internal reporting, disclosure research, and equity compensation management across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

"Regulatory compliance, equity plan management, and narrative performance reporting are complex mission critical processes. Our solutions help companies reduce risk, save time and confidentiality comply with internal and external reporting requirements," says Boese. "The design-led methodology our team brings to developing solutions ensures that we are addressing the functionality and usability needs of our customers."

Certent supports more than 2,400 organizations from complex regulatory requirements for Fortune 100 companies to providing cap-table solutions to the private market. With five offices across the globe, Certent delivers financial compliance solutions that support a vast range of companies at any stage in their lifecycle.

About Certent



Certent, Inc. is a leading provider of software and services for equity compensation and financial disclosure management and reporting. Founded in 2002, Certent serves more than 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies with innovative stock plan management, regulatory compliance and reporting technology. With five global offices, Certent delivers confidence across mission-critical finance and HR processes.

About Inc. 5000



The Inc. 500|5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

Judy Ash



Certent



+1 925 730 4300



press@certent.com

SOURCE Certent, Inc.

Related Links

https://certent.com

