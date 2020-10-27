Certent Recognized by G2 as a Leader in Equity Management

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certent, Inc., a leading provider of software-as-a-service solutions for financial disclosure management and equity compensation, announced today Certent is a leader in the G2 Grid® Fall 2020 Report for Equity Management. The report spotlights equity management solutions that simplify and streamline all the crucial aspects of stock administration and reporting. Certent received the highest overall customer satisfaction score. The high marks can be directly attributed to the dedication and focus that Certent places on customer satisfaction in their daily business practice. Nearly 85% and counting of Certent's support staff have received their CEP certification. A crucial achievement for anyone who wants to understand stock plan best practices. Certent also consistently receives high scores for quality of support, ease of doing business, and meeting customer requirements.

The G2 Grid® is based on real, unbiased user reviews and rates platforms algorithmically based on product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The G2 ranking accounts for several factors buyers should consider, including product attributes, vendor market presence, customer satisfaction, G2 Net Promoter Score®, and the reviews' quality and age.

"We are honored to be named a leader in Equity Management by our customers based on our significant satisfaction ratings and market presence," said George Martinson, VP, Customer Success Management, Certent.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

About Certent

Certent, Inc., founded in 2002, helps customers elevate their business with smart, intuitive solutions for modern finance. Our advanced solutions for disclosure management , narrative reporting , and equity management help business and finance leaders improve accuracy, save time, and get more done. Deploy with confidence over the cloud, backed by our end-to-end support services, deep expertise, and global reach. Integrate easily with existing systems and data sources. Certent helps you redefine your approach to governance, risk, and compliance. The company operates in seven countries and serves over 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies around the world.

