Certent Releases Next Generation Disclosure Research Software to Enhance Filing Search, Analysis, and Insights

"Certent DisclosureNet delivers increased competitive awareness, better reporting compliance, detailed insights into how peer companies handle reporting precedents, and enhanced performance to make research of public disclosures easier and faster," said Michael Madigan, General Manager of Disclosure Management at Certent. "Not only did we make the fastest application on the market faster, we also made it work smarter for our customers."

DisclosureNet's completely redesigned and intuitive user experience (UX) was crafted using the latest design thinking concepts. These UX improvements allow for faster access to a comprehensive suite of accounting standards, rules and regulations, and sample filings that are full-text searchable. Other key improvements include a customizable dashboard that enables DisclosureNet users to easily view the information most important to them such as disclosure alerts and custom searches.

Existing customers will begin to migrate to the next generation disclosure research platform this summer. Certent offers a complimentary trial of the software to allow reporting professionals, attorneys, and auditors the ability to see firsthand how they can harness the power of disclosure research. Sign up today.

About Certent

Certent, Inc. is a leading provider of software and services for equity compensation and financial disclosure management and reporting. Founded in 2002, Certent serves more than 2,400 public, private, and pre-IPO companies with innovative stock plan management, regulatory compliance and reporting technology. With five global offices, Certent delivers confidence across mission-critical finance and HR processes.

