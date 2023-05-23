Certifiably Diverse Achieves Advanced Tier Services Status within the AWS Partner Network

Innovative IBEX Supplier Management Platform Optimizes the Customer Experience 

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certifiably Diverse, an innovative and intuitive supplier management software suite from IBEX IT Business Experts, announced today that they have achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Select Tier Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN), a global community of AWS Partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. AWS Advanced Tier Services Partners are organizations recognized for proven technical expertise and demonstrated customer experience. Certifiably Diverse is already a participant in the AWS Think Big for Small Business (TBSB) program, which is designed to accelerate development opportunities for small and minority public sector suppliers. With Certifiably Diverse, procurement executives will have access to a comprehensive and cost-effective solution designed for supply chains focused on Supplier Diversity, DE&I, and ESG goals.

Tracey Grace, IBEX Founder, CEO and one of Women Who Code's Applaud Her Awards: 100 Technologists to Watch understands how vital APN status is to the long-term prospects of Certifiably Diverse. "We are delighted to be working with AWS to offer our clients the full functionality of the solution. This will allow us to focus on client satisfaction and future enhancements and opportunities, secure in the capability, scalability, and security of our infrastructure. This is a major milestone for us."

Certifiably Diverse is one of the most comprehensive supplier management solutions in the AWS Marketplace today. The intuitive suite of software is scalable and user-friendly, offering a simplified database interface, advanced supplier sourcing and vetting applications, diverse certification tracking and management features, a complete set of internal communications tools for supplier engagement, and a customizable reporting and spend tracking system that supports program analysis, reporting and compliance.

About IBEX 
IBEX IT Business Experts is an Atlanta-based software, training, professional services, and consulting firm serving the needs of public and private partners since 2012. A certified 8(a), Woman-Owned and Minority-Owned Small Business, IBEX works with both government agencies and corporations, including the US ARMY, US Air Force, Defense Health Agency, NASA, TSA, CDC, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), and Cox Communications. IBEX was named one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in America by Inc. 5000 for four straight years, 2018-2021.

To learn more, visit ibexexperts.com.

