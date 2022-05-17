Certificate Hero Names Brad Slaten as Senior Vice President of Sales

Insurance Services Veteran to Lead Sales Efforts and Accelerate Adoption Among the Nation's Commercial Insurance Brokers



BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certificate Hero, the easiest, most accurate and compliant way for insurance brokers to issue and manage certificates of insurance (COIs), announced today that it has named veteran sales executive Brad Slaten as Senior Vice President of Sales. Mr. Slaten will oversee Certificate Hero's go-to-market strategy as well as build a sales organization to propel growth and rapid adoption of their SaaS solution which reinvents how insurance brokers of all sizes, and their customers, deal with the complexities associated with certificates of Insurance.

Headshot

"We are thrilled to welcome Brad to our growing team," said Michael Yanoff, CEO, Certificate Hero. "Brad is a proven sales leader and revenue generator, and will be instrumental in helping us expand our reach among the nation's top insurance brokers and solidifying our position as the leader in AI driven certificate issuance."

Slaten brings over 30 years of enterprise software sales and services experience to Certificate Hero, most recently serving as VP, Business Development at Patra Corporation. Prior to Patra, Slaten held senior sales positions at Vertafore and a number of SaaS solution providers where he led strategy, sales and ensured customer success.

Slaten's appointment at Certificate Hero comes on the heels of growing momentum and adoption of the company's SaaS certificate solution. Some of the largest brokers in the country are rolling out or testing the platform as they look for more advanced solutions that address all stakeholders' needs, proving that the industry is ready and eager to improve how they issue certificates of insurance.

About Certificate Hero

Certificate Hero is a modern SaaS platform that assists insurance brokers and their clients in issuing certificates of insurance with greater accuracy and efficiency. It allows for 24/7 certificate management for both brokers and their customers. Using industry-leading AI-driven contract parsing, Certificate Hero reviews contractual insurance requirements and then leverages agency management system connectivity to automate the process of issuing certificates. By utilizing machine learning technology, Certificate Hero assists processors in consistently delivering more reliable certificates, compliance managers in reducing risk and sales executives in generating revenue. For more information, please visit www.certificatehero.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Yanoff

617-870-4466

[email protected]

SOURCE Certificate Hero, Inc.