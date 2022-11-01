Certificate Hero Wins the 2022 ACORD Case Study Award

Highly regarded award recognizes the company that can best demonstrate the implementation of ACORD standards and improve business process

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certificate Hero, the easiest, most accurate and compliant way for insurance brokers to issue and manage certificates of insurance (COIs), announced today that it was this year's recipient of the ACORD Case Study Award. ACORD, which is the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, announced the award at their annual ACORD Connect event.

"We are so excited and honored to receive this ACORD Award for the Certificate Hero platform," said Michael Yanoff, CEO, Certificate Hero. "We have worked hard to provide a new tool that commercial insurance brokers can use to issue their certificates more efficiently and accurately and it's incredibly fulfilling to be recognized by an organization as prominent as ACORD."

Brokers of all sizes use Certificate Hero to issue and manage their certificates of insurance. The modern AI-driven SaaS platform implements safeguards so brokers can feel confident that the COIs they issue abide by industry and ACORD standards. The streamlined process gives brokers the ability to issue one-off certificates and renewals in less time while a connection to the agency management system ensures the accuracy of the data being evidenced which lowers the risk of errors and future E&O claims.

"Forms and certificates, in essence, are a data format," said Malou August, SVP Business Development, ACORD. "By leveraging ACORD Standards, forward-thinking solution providers are able to unshackle data from its medium of transmission, enabling stakeholders to more easily access its value. Breaking down the barriers between paper, electronic, and next-generation digital formats will be of key importance in our industry's ongoing transformation."

Today's modern broker is looking for more advanced solutions that address all stakeholders' needs and Certificate Hero checks all the boxes.

About Certificate Hero

Certificate Hero is a modern SaaS platform that assists insurance brokers and their clients in issuing certificates of insurance with greater accuracy and efficiency. It allows for 24/7 certificate management for both brokers and their customers. Using industry-leading AI-driven contract parsing, Certificate Hero reviews contractual insurance requirements and then leverages agency management system connectivity to automate the process of issuing certificates. By utilizing machine learning technology, Certificate Hero assists processors in consistently delivering more reliable certificates, compliance managers in reducing risk, and sales executives in generating revenue. For more information, please visit www.certificatehero.com.

