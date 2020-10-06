Certificate in Remote Teaching for K-12 Education can support teachers during pandemic

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It feels like a lifetime ago now, but think back to what life was like for teachers in March.

Schools shuttered, and teachers across the nation transitioned to online instruction. The lucky ones had a day or two of training on tools and strategies to facilitate remote teaching. Everyone made the best of it, but it wasn't ideal.

More than half of teachers surveyed this spring by the Rand Corporation believed "strategies to keep students engaged and motivated to learn remotely" was a major need.

Unfortunately, this need remains.

This fall, some districts and families returned to in-person instruction, but many others stayed virtual. In fact, a study of aggregated school calendars showed that 71% of K-12 students in the United States started school either fully or partially virtual. In Washington State, 94% of public schoolchildren started school remotely.

In response to this need, the School of Education at Northcentral University, a non-profit, online university, began exploring ways to support the transition to remote teaching and learning. In October, Northcentral launched a post-baccalaureate certificate in Remote Teaching for K-12 Education.

The certificate focuses on building strategies to address the unique needs of remote instruction. This includes technologies to use in the remote classroom, the role of mobile devices, and how to address diverse student needs while virtual.

Reaching those who don't necessarily have access to online learning is an important part of the program.

"Early in the development process, a particularly compelling need was identified—the need for support in remote teaching, as distinct from online teaching, in areas where internet access was unavailable or unreliable," said Dr. Andy Riggle, dean of the School of Education.

Educating all students – regardless of internet access – has been a hurdle throughout the pandemic. Northcentral's program addresses how to interpret standards and assess students who are learning remotely with limited internet access, as well as address their social and emotional learning needs.

"We hope this training opportunity will help teachers during this tough time, but also into the future – we don't see virtual learning going away, even as things begin to shift back to normal," said Riggle.

About the Remote Teaching in K-12 Education certificate

This four-course, post-baccalaureate extends student understanding of K-12 teaching and learning to consider the unique needs for remote instruction, including learning at a distance when online access is unavailable or unreliable. Certificates can typically be completed in six to nine months. Courses are online and can be started weekly. GRE/GMAT not required.

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. NCU offers doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees in business, education and psychology, as well as doctoral and master's degrees in marriage and family therapy, technology and health sciences.

Northcentral University is a nonprofit affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

SOURCE Northcentral University

