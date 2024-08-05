Certification Empowers Team To Deliver Exceptional Customer Service Consistently

ROCKLIN, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Networks, an IT services company serving small & medium size business owners in the Greater Sacramento & Reno areas has earned the World-Class Customer eXperience Trained (WCCXT) certification.

This training was led by The DiJulius Group, whose consulting clients include Starbucks, Lexus, Ritz-Carlton, KeyBank, Nordstrom, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and many more.

The DiJulius Group Worls-Class Customer Service Training

To become certified, companies must go through three months of training and show that they've deployed the strategies in their business. Only a small percentage of those who go through the training, actually earn their certification because of the transformation it requires.

The WCCXT was specifically designed for IT companies and managed services firms to train their staff on advanced customer experience concepts. so that they can provide better service to their clients and customers and make the often-confusing world of technology, easy to understand.

"So many small businesses in Sacramento and surrounding areas are underserved and unprotected from very real cyberthreats. Much of this is due to the IT industry's failure to explain in very complex, technical terms in language that anyone can understand. Integral Networks is committed to providing the best service to our local community and that meant training EVERYONE on how to present these issues in relevant ways to our clients so that they have the information they need to make the best decision instead of overwhelming them.

We also realize that this industry is known for its terrible client communications which means when a business does have a problem, they could feel like they are left in the dark. Going through and becoming certified helped us to identify these gaps and we're confident that we'll be able to provide better service and a better experience than ever before." – Bryan Badger, CEO, Integral Networks.

To date, only a few IT companies have earned the right to be WCCXT certified, and it will soon be seen as the gold standard in the industry for those that value excellent service and experience.

About the Integral Networks

Integral Networks has proudly served the Greater Sacramento & Reno areas for over 19 years, specializing in IT support for law firms, local government, manufacturing, and construction companies. We have provided competitively priced IT services to more than 300 businesses, offering cutting-edge IT solutions to help our clients stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Our expertise protects clients from cybercrime and ensures their technology operates seamlessly, allowing them to focus on their core operations and business growth.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Ludington

916-975-2840

[email protected]

SOURCE Integral Networks Inc