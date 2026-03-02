Certification in Disaster Medicine Coming Soon for Physicians

Disaster Medicine Approved as a Recognized Subspecialty, Advancing Access and Knowledge in Disaster Management

EAST LANSING, Mich., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) is pleased to announce that The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) has approved subspecialty certification in Disaster Medicine.

The increasing frequency of both natural and man-made disasters has created a need for physicians with expertise that combines caring and managing patients outside conventional care protocols with the ability to plan for, mitigate against, operate in, and lead recovery efforts from situations where available resources are inadequate. A Disaster Medicine subspecialty certification is a step forward in addressing this growing need.

The goal of this subspecialty is to formally recognize the specialized expertise of physicians in Disaster Medicine. Establishment of this certification will help ensure that communities have improved access to physicians with advanced knowledge and skills across all phases of disaster care.

ABEM, the American Board of Preventive Medicine (ABPM), and the American Board of Surgery (ABS) have collaborated on this initiative and together will offer this subspecialty certification to interested emergency physicians, as well as physicians from the following specialties: Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine, Neurological Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedic Surgery, Pathology, Pediatrics, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Preventive Medicine, Psychiatry and Neurology, Radiology, and Surgery.

"We are grateful for ABMS' approval of this vital certification," said James D. Thomas, MD, President of ABEM. "Recognized expertise in Disaster Medicine is essential, and this certification marks a significant step forward in ensuring that communities have better access to physicians equipped with advanced knowledge and skills for every phase of disaster management."

ABEM will continue to share updates on Disaster Medicine and looks forward to bringing this subspecialty opportunity to physicians.

The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional standing, and examination standards. Its mission is to ensure the highest standards in the specialty of Emergency Medicine. There are currently over 49,000 ABEM-certified emergency physicians. ABEM is not a membership organization, but a non-profit, independent, physician evaluation organization. ABEM is one of 24 medical specialty certification boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties.

