Certification of Quality Management System at BK-ALPROF

MOSCOW, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BK-ALPROF has successfully completed certifying the quality management system according to the latest standard of ISO 9001 (Essen, Germany).

The certification body TÜV NORD CERT GmbH has approved our level of expertise. BK-ALPROF's manufacturing process and aluminum profiles comply with strict quality standards.

What does it mean to be approved by TÜV? In the EU and all over the world, this seal of approval means safety, quality and reliability. TÜV NORD CERT is a Germany-based certification company that certifies and assesses compliance with legal requirements as well as standards of personnel and products. This agency employs over 1,200 skilled professionals which guarantees the top level of proficiency in the process of certification.

This certification agency helps enterprises to build both external image and the optimization of internal processes. With an unbiased quality assessment by TÜV NORD CERT, our customers can be certain about the quality of our work and the expertise and reliability of our staff, cooperation partners and consumers. The objective of proof of certification by TÜV NORD CERT is to benefit both the manufacturer and the customer.

ABOUT BK-ALPROF

Our enterprise is headquartered in Russia, in the town of Belaya Kalitva, but we aim at providing a maximum geographical coverage in deliveries. The company's main activities include casting of cylindrical ingots from aluminum alloys, extruding aluminum, machining, anodizing, powder coating, and the sale of aluminum items. One of the main goals of our job is to constantly improve our products and to meet all the expectations of our customers.

The alloys (6060 and 6063) that we use to manufacture our production are best suited for extrusions that are subsequently anodized or powder coated. That's why the most common products made at our facilities are aluminum extrusions of various shapes: profiles, bars, tubes , angles , etc. Our finishing techniques allow us to create products of a whole range of colors.

The quality management system at BK-ALPROF complies with the strictest international requirements and ISO 9001:2015 standard, which is confirmed by the latest (2021) certificate issued by TÜV NORD CERT.

In addition, we recently implemented a project to modernize the smelting and foundry complex, reached the designed capacity of our press production equipment, and modernized two vertical powder coating lines. Among other things our company is planning to participate in Metal Expo 2021.

