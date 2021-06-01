Certification Providers Partnering with Examity Align with Industry Assessment Standards

NEWTON, Mass., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Examity today announced the completion of an external review to ensure its pioneering online proctoring solution supports assessment providers applying for accreditation from the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) and ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). The audit was performed by SeaCrest, the leading consultancy focused on accreditation standards, as part of Examity's ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of the professional assessment market.

"In many ways, the past year has sparked a shift toward the use of live remote proctoring by accredited programs, or those planning to seek accreditation, that has also accelerated the need to clearly address and document security in online testing," said Cynthia Allen, President, SeaCrest. "Online proctoring platforms can play a critical role for certification programs seeking to expand access for test takers and protect the integrity of certifications and assessments they offer."

A recent study completed by the NCCA in November 2020 documented the considerations for accredited certification programs, a particularly critical decision as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated adoption of online testing. Over the past nine months, SeaCrest performed an in-depth analysis of Examity's documented policies and processes to align them with third-party accreditation standards. The review supports Examity's ongoing commitment to complying with the most rigorous international requirements for security in online assessment and up-to-date industry standards.

"Extending assessments to an online environment has been critical to the success and sustainability of credential providers in the wake of the pandemic," said Bill West, Senior Vice President, Business Development at Examity. "This is about not just ensuring our alignment with industry standards in the near term, but also laying the foundation for continued responsiveness and innovation as the landscape continues to shift in the months to come."

Founded in 2013, Examity was the first solution to provide certification providers and education institutions around the world with a full range of proctoring options, from automated through to live. In addition to an industry-leading 2:1 candidate-to-proctor ratio, the company draws on proprietary technology to create a secure, streamlined experience for millions of exams per year, offering flexible solutions designed to address the needs of individual providers and programs. A 2020 winner of Fast Company's prestigious Most Innovative Companies Award, Examity has been named twice to Deloitte's Fast 500 list and has also been honored for four consecutive years as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.

