Certifications galore at 24By7Security!

24by7Security congratulates Jorge Flores for passing the CISSP exam as he is well on his way to becoming a Certified Information System Security Professional. 24by7Security also extends congratulations to Rema Deo for obtaining her CISM (Certified Information Security Manager) certification from ISACA , the international professional association focused on Governance.

In the words of 24By7Security Managing Director Rema Deo, "Security credentials are valued in our field. They are a testament to the individual for possessing field experience and subject matter expertise in various security areas of knowledge. These certifications not only help the individual but also boost the reputation of our company as we strive to keep improving the quality of our services to our clients."

With the continuous drive to want to better prepare for future field work or get better credentials themselves, the team at 24by7Security strives to be at the top of its game to provide exceptional service to all our customers. 24By7Security is experiencing steady growth with a strong demand for its cybersecurity and compliance expertise. We have conducted several hundred security risk assessments, with the 1000-number mark rapidly approaching. Bolstered by strong customer feedback and support, the company has also launched several new cybersecurity and compliance services over the past several months to better enable us to cater to our customers' needs.

About 24By7Security, Inc.

24By7Security provides a robust menu of Cybersecurity and Compliance services, contemplating security and privacy needs in a variety of industries, including those which are heavily regulated. Some featured services include but are not limited to Cyber Security Risk Assessments, Cyber Board Advisory Services, Virtual CISO services, Vulnerability Assessments and Penetration Testing, Cyber Incident Management, Training, and many more. We offer compliance services to regulated industries such as Healthcare (HIPAA), Financial Services, Education and others. 24By7Security leverages relevant industry standards such as NIST Cybersecurity Framework, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53. The company has won multiple awards in cybersecurity and compliance, notable among those is the 2018 Gold Award for HIPAA Compliance awarded by the Info Security Products guide. We have also been selected by publications among the Top 10 Healthcare IT Security Solution Providers and the 10 Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Companies. To learn more, visit www.24By7Security.com. #DontRiskITSecureIT

Press Contact:

Rema Deo

844-55-CYBER ext. 708

contact@24By7Security.com

SOURCE 24By7Security, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.24by7security.com

