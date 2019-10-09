Certified Angus Beef ® brand announces 15th consecutive year of growth

That growth, said brand president John Stika, was made possible by "an entire community of Angus farmers, ranchers and feeders being extremely intentional over several years in how they breed, raise and care for cattle with a focus on quality."

It starts at the farm, but Stika credited everyone from gate to plate who brings product to consumers.

"It takes a great number of people filling different yet connected roles for this growth," he noted. "Fortunately, there is a lot of room at the brand's table, where integrity and a passion for quality are shared by everyone who pulls up a chair."

Propelled by strong demand and relatively steady prices, the brand set records in 9 months of fiscal 2019; 6 months ranked among the all-time top 10.

Sales of premium steaks (middle meats) grew 3.8%, end meats by 3.4% and ground beef by 2 million pounds.

The Certified Angus Beef ® brand Prime product extension grew 36.6%—made possible by historically high availability of the most marbled product. Once marketed primarily in foodservice, retailers enhanced their offerings to appeal to their most discerning customers. Consumer choice also propelled sales of the brand's Natural line, raised on a vegetarian diet with no antibiotics or added hormones.

Global sales of the brand reached a record 207.5 million pounds, demonstrating the universal appeal of top-quality beef. Leading the way in growth was Japan, followed by Taiwan, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

Retail sales increased 8.8% to a record 537.5 million pounds. In addition to Prime product driving sales, grocers increasingly featured the brand on the front page of their circulars. Promotions focused on grilling, tailgating and roasting also captured attention.

Marking a decade of consistent growth was the foodservice division, with a 4.6% increase. Upscale fine dining, steakhouses, gourmet burger and barbecue restaurants drove this growth.

Branded value-added product sales set a new record, exceeding 33 million pounds. Processors responded to increasing consumer demand for high-quality convenience products; 18 of 21 product categories experienced growth.

Family farmers' efforts to raise cattle meeting the brand's 10 exacting standards enable processors, distributors, restaurateurs and retailers to meet consumer demand for premium beef. They continued to build on a years-long focus on quality. The rate of Angus cattle eligible to earn the brand rose to a record 35%, a collective improvement that translated into increased supply of 470,000 head.

"That increase represents the focus of an entire community, which came about directly through the economic signals generated by the additional demand for the Certified Angus Beef ® brand among consumers," said Stika.

About the Certified Angus Beef ® brand

World renowned for its exceptional quality and generous marbling, the Certified Angus Beef ® brand is the original brand of premium beef. Created in 1978, it is still owned today by family ranchers who are determined to bring the best Angus beef to the table. Ten exacting standards ensure superior taste and tenderness in every bite.

SOURCE Certified Angus Beef LLC

