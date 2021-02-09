Certified Angus Beef ® brand Launches #RestaurantChallenge

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Data from the National Restaurant Association show 1 in 6 restaurants have already closed and the next few months are critical for those continuing to operate.

The key to survival? Help from friends and neighbors.

To inspire support for restaurants the Certified Angus Beef ® brand launched #RestaurantChallenge.

The challenge celebrates special moments, highlights the hardship and incentivizes dining.

Join #RestaurantChallenge three ways:

Grab takeout, dine in (safely, if that's an option) or purchase gift cards from your favorite restaurant. Share a favorite restaurant moment on social media using #RestaurantChallenge and enter for the chance to win: 10 social media users will be randomly selected weekly to receive a $100 gift card to dine out. Tag your favorite restaurant in the post to enter them to win: Two restaurants will be randomly selected weekly to get $2,500 in direct support for staff.

"These actions combined with small acts of kindness like tipping big, leaving a five-star review or sharing social media posts add up," says Tracey Erickson, the Certified Angus Beef ® brand's senior executive vice president of marketing. "It's a good cause and a great excuse to avoid doing the dishes."

Right now through April 11, dine in or order carryout, post on Facebook or Instagram and use the official #RestaurantChallenge hashtag for a chance to win a $100 visa gift card. Don't forget to tag your favorite spots: 20 restaurants will be randomly selected from social posts to receive $2,500 for their staff over the next 10 weeks.

"Special memories like birthdays, proposals and celebrating life's milestones are made in our favorite places to dine, often around a great steak," Erickson says. "If we each do just a little to help, we can keep local businesses alive and it might just create some of that good news everyone's been craving."

In challenging times, a little help goes a long way.

It might seem like a tall task to help restaurants nationwide survive, and nobody can do it alone, she says. But small actions have a way of gaining momentum, the kind that could see restaurants through until their dining rooms are full again.

Get involved at Challenge.CertifiedAngusBeef.com.

Who is Certified Angus Beef ® ?

The original Angus beef brand. Based in Wooster, Ohio and owned by family farmers and ranchers, we're more than just Angus beef. Only the very best makes our cut. We set strict standards to certify every bite is tender, juicy and full of flavor, whether you're cooking at home or dining at the best steakhouse. It's why we're the world's most trusted beef brand and have been since 1978. For more information, visit CertifiedAngusBeef.com, follow the brand on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn, or join the brand's Steakholder Rewards™ loyalty program.

