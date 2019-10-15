Certified Angus Beef® brand launches "Meat Speak" podcast

While one might expect beef, in particular, to be the main topic of discussion, Schaaf wants listeners to expand their mindset – and for good reason.

"We are not just talking about beef. We want to cover topics relating to food, science and many of the things that live in the minds of our guests and listeners who have had long careers in the culinary world, kitchens and meat labs," Schaaf says.

The brand has considered starting a podcast for a while, particularly as the platform has shown explosive growth, reaching more than half of all Americans today, according to a recent New York Times article. Yet despite podcasting's ubiquity and the sheer variety of topics and interests covered, there remained a vacuum for this type of meaty content.

Matt Shoup, manager of culinary brand loyalty, says the goal is to be an entertaining and educational resource for listeners.

"We want to provide informative content that impacts our audience, causing it to think or converse about the topics talked about, and also share our passion – not to mention having a lot of fun," Shoup says.

Initial episodes focus on topics ranging from why meat matters and a deep dive on burgers, to the science behind dry-aging and a look at the incredible versatility of the short rib.

In future episodes, listeners can expect to hear from culinary visionaries, like innovative chefs Jeremy Umansky (Larder) and Brett Sawyer (The Plum and Good Company), both of Cleveland, Ohio; revered barbecue pitmasters, like Barrett Black (Black's BBQ, Lockhart, Texas) and Chris Lilly (Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, Decatur, Ala.), and legendary culinary thought leaders, like Rick Tramonto (Chicago, Ill.) and John Folse (New Orleans, La.).

"We wanted to launch with more 'meaty' episodes, giving first-time listeners a chance to sink their teeth into the content we are providing," Schaaf shares. "Following the launch, we are excited to bring a variety of experts to share and discuss topics they are passionate about, because we know our audience will be interested, too."

To listen or subscribe to "Meat Speak," go to Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Play. More information is also available on the Meat Speak web page.

Downloadable photo available in our Newsroom

About the Certified Angus Beef ® brand

World renowned for its exceptional quality and generous marbling, the Certified Angus Beef ® brand is the original brand of premium beef. Created in 1978, it is still owned today by family ranchers who are determined to bring the best Angus beef to the table. Ten exacting standards ensure superior taste and tenderness in every bite. Learn more at CertifiedAngusBeef.com or follow the brand on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

SOURCE Certified Angus Beef LLC

Related Links

http://www.certifiedangusbeef.com

