Certified Angus Beef® brand launches Steakholder Rewards™ loyalty program

"Steakholder Rewards™ allows consumers to elevate the experience they have come to expect from the Certified Angus Beef ® brand, while also growing our conversations with a wider audience base," says Tracey Erickson, the brand's executive vice president of marketing. "It is built on delivering experiences that deepen the relationship consumers have with the brand and with our partners who offer it."

The loyalty program offers participants the chance to win unique opportunities with renowned chefs and VIP access to special events. As steakholders, members may also earn fine merchandise, like limited edition carving knives, premium apparel and exclusive content.

"Each person's experience and rewards will be based on their individual tastes and preferences," Erickson explains. "Members can choose to make the experience more personal by sharing information about their beef and shopping preferences, as well as dates for celebrations, such as birthdays."

It is free for residents of the U.S. and Canada to register for Steakholder Rewards™ at rewards.CertifiedAngusBeef.com, where participants earn and track points, which act like currency, to redeem for rewards. Points may be earned for activities that include referring a friend, sharing recipes, watching videos at the site, answering surveys, or following the brand on social media.

Members can also earn 10 points for every $1 spent on qualifying purchases of Certified Angus Beef® brand products from participating outlets.

"Research shows that consumers are willing to pay more for our brand and drive farther to businesses offering it, and we want to reward them for that," Erickson says. "This is a fun way to engage our loyal fans and make them feel an even bigger part of our brand, from family farmers and ranchers to their tables."

More information can be found about point accrual, uploading purchase receipts and redeeming rewards on the member site. No purchase is necessary to be a member of Steakholder Rewards™.

About the Certified Angus Beef® brand

World renowned for its exceptional quality and generous marbling, the Certified Angus Beef ® brand is the original brand of premium beef. Created in 1978, it is still owned today by family ranchers who are determined to bring the best Angus beef to the table. Ten exacting standards ensure superior taste and tenderness in every bite. Learn more at CertifiedAngusBeef.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

