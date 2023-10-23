Certified B Corp™ National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF) Launches New Preferred Equity Certificates on Raise Green to Advance Affordability of Energy Efficiency Improvements

The Regulation CF offering on the Raise Green impact investment platform permits investors of all sizes to support NEIF's national energy efficiency financing expansion including Pennsylvania, Delaware and California green banks plus national programs to make energy efficiency more affordable for home and building owners.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. and DENVER, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Energy Improvement Fund, LLC (NEIF) www.neifund.org, a Certified B-Corp™ and US DOE Home Improvement Expert energy efficiency lender partner, has launched a new offering of Class CF 2.0 Preferred Equity Investment Certificates to support its initiatives in providing fair and affordable financing options for energy efficiency and renewable energy improvements to home and building owners. NEIF has had six previous successful offerings on the www.raisegreen.com platform, the national standard for broad-based funding of companies supporting energy and sustainability projects and programs.

Raise Green

"Affordability is the key to home and building owners making essential upgrades to HVAC, insulation and renewables to improve energy efficiency. NEIF provides seamless financing support and technology to contractors and end users to fill the gaps and support utility and government rebate programs," said Peter Krajsa, NEIF's Co-Chair and Founder.

NEIF's Class CF 2.0 Preferred Equity Investment Certificates permit investors to earn a fixed return while supporting NEIF's energy efficiency initiatives.

"We have been proud to work with NEIF as our initial partner on the Raise Green platform and their successful expansion is a testimony to our mission of leveraging capital investment of all sizes to make a positive climate impact," said Franz Hochstrasser, CEO of Raise Green.

"Investment in energy efficiency is the clearest path to building health, safety and comfort. NEIF's work in integrated, streamlined financing dramatically improves the effectiveness of programs and contractor engagement," said Matthew Brown, NEIF Co-Chair and Founder.

The National Energy Improvement Fund www.neifund.org has a lending legacy from 1947 and was organized in 2017 as a for-profit Benefit Corporation, operating as a full-service, multi-state licensed consumer and commercial lender. It has funded over 15,000 energy and resilience improvements for HVAC, roofing, lighting and battery storage for homes and businesses delivered through a network of over 1,600 qualified contractors. Led by energy financing pioneers Peter Krajsa, Matthew Brown, Laura Nelson and a team responsible for over $900 million in energy financing programs, it received its certification as a B Corporation® in 2018 and was named a U.S. Department of Energy Home Improvement Expert™ Partner in 2019.

Raise Green www.raisegreen.com is a marketplace for local impact investing and is an SEC and FINRA licensed Funding Portal. Raise Green issues securities for clean energy and climate solution projects that provide essential services to communities. The company offers blended capital and verifiable impact investing for anyone.

Peter Krajsa, NEIF Co-Chair and Founder

Matthew Brown, NEIF Co-Chair and Founder

Laura Nelson, NEIF COO and Founding Partner

