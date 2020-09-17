Certified Blue Prism Partners Celebrate Program Successes

LONDON and AUSTIN Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism Certified Partners achieved an overall 90.5 percent customer satisfaction score (CSAT) globally this year, once again demonstrating their commitment and support to keeping customers happy. The score highlights how to roll out robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation solutions the right way—by putting the customer first.

In consistently delivering the highest quality service and support, Blue Prism Certified Partners are leading the way in deploying intelligent automation solutions that let enterprise customers scale and realize transformative results. These certified partners also enjoy early beta access and co-development opportunities for new, and soon to be announced, industry solutions. Recent product launches, such as Decipher IDP , Blue Prism DX e-commerce capabilities and the latest V6.9 digital workforce release, have all benefited from partner input before general availability was announced.

"We do intelligent automation the right way, focusing on delivering a smart, scalable, secure and successful digital workforce," says Andrew Clinton, Global Head of Partner Success at Blue Prism. "Our certification program gives customers peace of mind and a quick path to a greater Return on Investment (ROI). We cut past the hype to deliver greater operational efficiencies through automation that results in tangible business results. This approval rating also helps explain why Blue Prism maintains a 98 percent gross revenue retention rate from customers."

Blue Prism's certification program is an independently validated program that provides quality assurance, giving customers peace of mind. The program helps to ensure that the company's digital workforce deployments are managed and executed to meet the highest standards including supporting the company's proprietary Robotic Operating Model (ROM®). Blue Prism also gives certified partners an opportunity to support the company's product development and roadmap by participation in the Partner Product Advisory Board. This initiative provides early insights into product development as well as glimpse into the future of intelligent automation.

"Blue Prism certification, with the focus on developing competencies, is a cornerstone of our business. The program has helped to build and expand our offerings to customers and gives them a confidence in the quality of our services like industry leading process maintenance and business continuity service Run Management. We are currently a double-gold level partner in the Blue Prism certification program and enjoy many benefits of our ongoing investment in achieving higher certification levels," says Jukka Virkkunen, Partner and Co-Founder of Digital Workforce.

"We applaud Blue Prism's initiative in ranking partners by level of accreditation both to encourage partners to improve their level of capability and to help customers quickly assess the depth of experience of each partner. Our Reveal RoboReview® tool, which is now available to all Blue Prism customers, has been instrumental in enabling us to measure and manage quality which is the key to success. Reveal Group is delighted to be certified at Platinum level for capability and delivery. We appreciate the effort Blue Prism has invested in this program and recognize the correlation with improvements in customer satisfaction and retention," says Ian Crouch, CEO of Reveal Group.

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. At Blue Prism, we have users in over 150 countries in more than 1,800 businesses, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our digital workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. Blue Prism's vision is to provide a digital workforce for every enterprise. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

