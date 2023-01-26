Certified Caregiving Consultants and Comfort Care Family Coaches to Partner with YourCare360, a Caregiving Employee Benefit, to Support Working Family Caregivers

CCCs and CCFCs merge their personal caregiving experience with specialized training to provide family caregivers with the right solutions at the right time.

PARK RIDGE, Ill., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Caregiving Years Training Academy, which trains Certified Caregiving Consultants and Comfort Care Family Coaches, is honored to announce its partnership with YourCare360, a caregiving employee benefit serving employers, associations and unions, created by ACSIA Partners. Through its partnerships, Certified Caregiving Consultants (CCCs) and Comfort Care Family Coaches (CCFCs) will coach YourCare360 benefit members who worry about, help and care for a family member.

"We are honored to provide opportunities for our Consultants and Coaches to support family caregivers through our partnership with YourCare360," said Denise M. Brown, founder of The Caregiving Years Training Academy. "We understand how complicated a caregiving experience can be and how important the right support at the right time is."

Initially, the CCCs and CCFCs will support 300,000 YourCare360 benefit members. These benefit members can complete The Story Assessment, one of The Academy's conversational assessments, at no charge with a CCC of their choice.

"ACSIA Partners is honored to have Certified Caregiving Consultants and Comfort Care Family Coaches join YourCare360 Care Planning and Caregiving Platform. The opportunity for our clients to access these excellent services will help reduce the physical, financial, and emotional strain associated with family caregiving," said Denise Gott, CEO of ACSIA Partners. "The employers, associations, and labor unions we work with are anxious to bring new benefits to their constituents that complement our caregiving resources."

YourCare360 benefit members will have access to CaringOurWay.com, The Academy's community that houses courses that support members during and after their caregiving experiences. Benefit members also will enjoy reduced rates on workplace programs, including Family Emergency Planning for a Team and Workplace Resilience Facilitator training.

About ACSIA Partners

ACSIA Partners LLC, one of the largest distributors of long-term care and related insurance products and services in the country, is dedicated to offering quality long term care education, services, and resources for the benefit of the consumer, employers and associations and unions. Understanding the financial and emotional stress that caregiving can place on a family, ACSIA Partners created YourCare360, which aggregates industry leaders for every stage in the continuum of care, from aging in place to end of life planning.

About The Caregiving Years Training Academy

The Caregiving Years Training Academy develops leadership and professional development programs to support family caregivers and former family caregivers. More than 300 individuals from seven different countries have enrolled in its training programs. Denise M. Brown launched The Academy in 2020 after selling an online caregiving community she launched in 1996. Denise, who currently helps her father and cared for her mother, is the author of 12 books that support individuals during and after their personal caregiving experience. Since 1999, she has presented more than 250 workshops in the workplace.

