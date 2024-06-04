ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Certified Executor Advisor (CEA) designation program is an on-line curriculum designed to provide candidates with a practical level of knowledge covering all issues executors may face in the course of their duties. Empowering dialogue prior to death with those who have both risk and vested legal responsibilities creates significant planning opportunities.

Designed for the multiple professions executors may turn to in the course of their duties, the program provides a high-level understanding of how each profession can assist the executors with estate settlement, the testators with estate preparation, and ultimately, the heirs, with responsibly managing their inheritance.

Certified Executor Advisor (CEA) Designation Program Now Offered Throughout the USA Post this

Benefits for Families and Businesses:

ICEA provides executors and testators with a network of certified professionals, specialists in their own discipline with a broad knowledge of all related fields. CEAs have the skills to provide general direction, professional services within their capacity, and guidance – away from potential pitfalls and toward necessary relevant professional expertise. It's a transformational approach to estate transfer.

The CEA has already been approved for 28 continuing education credits for Certified Financial Advisors by the CFP Board. For more information please see:

Learn more about the CEA CE credits on the CFP Board

The Certified Executor Advisor (CEA) designation is highly relevant for:

Accountants Funeral Professionals Appraisers Charitable Gift Planners Banks Lawyers Credit Unions Life Insurance Broker / Agents Executor Advisors Professional Executors Financial Advisors Realtors

The benefits of the CEA designation program vary by profession, but some are shared by all, such as:

helping executors and testators in a vastly wider spectrum

presenting yourself with an instantly recognizable designation

your professional profile on the National Find A CEA Directory

networking opportunities, in your community and across the U.S.

co-operative events, marketing, and initiatives with other CEAs

ongoing access to the fully searchable curriculum

ongoing access to the 1,000-term glossary, resources, tools and

proprietary executor-focused calculators

In addition to the above, CEAs often work cooperatively to help educate clients to raise awareness about the valuable resources available to assist them and their families. These may include marketing opportunities, referrals, knowledge sharing, joint seminars, camaraderie, and other networking benefits.

Please Visit www.cea.pro or email [email protected] with questions or comments.

SOURCE Institute of Certified Executor Advisors