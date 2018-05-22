Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists First Podiatrist Practice in South Florida to Offer Advanced Imaging with pedCAT™

"The pedCAT™ provides weight bearing, functional CT images in all planes, plus 3-dimensional reconstruction of the foot and ankle in 19 seconds for one foot and 42 seconds for both," said Dr. Kyle Kinmon, Founder of Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists. "We are now able to diagnose pathology, therefore expediting treatment plans that otherwise would have been missed with traditional X-Rays. This results in much better outcomes for patients and a faster return to activity!"

This compact machine was designed to automatically generate both standard X-Ray views and full CT scans. By capturing images of the entire lower extremities in just one scan, podiatrists can diagnose foot and ankle problems quickly and efficiently. These problems include diabetes-related complications, sprains, fractures, flat feet, bunions and arthritis. The pedCAT™ can also help doctors develop and implement a comprehensive care plan based on a patient's individual needs and diagnosed condition.

About pedCAT™

Manufactured by CurveBeam, the pedCAT™ captures bilateral, weight bearing CT scans of patients' entire feet and ankles, allowing greater insights into what might be the cause of any pain, swelling or bruising. Employing the latest CT technology, the pedCAT™ uses a cone shaped fan to capture every angle of the foot and/or ankle in one rotation with no repositioning. Learn more about the pedCAT™ at http://www.curvebeam.com/products/pedcat/.

About Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists

Located in South Florida, the podiatrists and foot and ankle surgeons at Certified Foot and Ankle Specialists have been providing the most advanced treatment options for the lower extremities since 2009. Specializing in all aspects of foot and ankle care, the practice has seven South Florida locations with eight doctors to serve patients. For more information, visit www.certifiedfoot.com.

