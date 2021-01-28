Certified Gold Exchange Exposes 2 Gold IRA Rollover Scams That Cost Investors Millions

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Certified Gold Exchange (CGE) has been exposing Gold IRA rollover scams to the public since precious metals were first permitted in retirement accounts in 1997. But in recent years the pace of promotional tricks and affiliate review websites has skyrocketed.

David Michael White, VP of IRA Services at the Certified Gold Exchange says, "Because of the Covid pandemic and uptick in gold prices we have seen more tricksters targeting retirement investors than ever before."

Certified Gold Exchange uncovers gold IRA rollover scams to avoid.

"They use two common promotions to lure in potentially naive investors. The first trick is to offer "free" gold or silver. Investors are promised anywhere from $2,500 to $10,000 in "free" precious metals if they do a transfer using that firm. This "freebie" promotion is deducted directly from your IRA balance while the metals dealer lines its pockets in the process".

"Secondly, dealers are partnering with so-called independent companies to write "Best Gold IRA Dealer" reviews. Imagine being told a company has been the "Top Rated Gold IRA Company" 4 years in a row, only to find out the company has only been in business for 4 years. Then you discover that most of the executives came from a Southern California company that was closed down after being sued for fraud by the Santa Monica City Attorney. How would you feel?

The Certified Gold Exchange has launched a Gold IRA rollover guide to educate the public on the countless promotional gimmicks being used against novice investors so that you don't fall prey to firms using such unsavory methods.

No download is necessary to learn about the common gold IRA rollover tricks and traps, just visit the CGE Gold IRA rollover page.

The Certified Gold Exchange is America's Trusted Source For Gold IRA Rollovers. Call our Gold IRA Rollover division today at 1-800-300-0715 and receive the transparency, integrity, and accountability you deserve.

Media Contact

David White

[email protected]

800-300-0715 x721

SOURCE Certified Gold Exchange, Inc