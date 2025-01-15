Certified Holistic Nutritionists Christen Kaplan and Elizabeth Inman Release Groundbreaking Book Series and Daily Journal, Sharing Heartbreaking Personal Stories, Life-Changing Coaching and Powerful Insights to Inspire Readers to Reclaim Their Health and Transform Their Lives

Sisters And Co-Founders of Love A Wholistic Life, Inc., Christen and Elizabeth Pen Books Inspired by Family Losses and Personal Victories to Empower Readers with Deeply Personal Tales of Grief and Loss to Broaden the Conversation on Chronic Disease

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christen Kaplan and Elizabeth Inman, co-founders of Love a Wholistic Life, Inc. and 6-week holistic nutrition program, You Deserve 2 Be Healthy, announce the release of an intimate and personal three-book series and an accompanying wellness and weight loss journal. Rooted in the pain of losing family members to preventable health conditions, their books aim to ignite a movement of health empowerment. Christen and Elizabeth share intimate, emotional stories of loss and resilient victories, providing readers with the tools to prevent lifestyle diseases and transform their health and well-being. Christen and Beth's mission is clear: to help others avoid the grief they endured by taking proactive steps toward better health by teaching people how to be their own health advocates.

Book 1 - "Turn Your Heart Around"

"Turn Your Heart Around: The Mind, Body & Soul Connection to Prevent and Reverse Lifestyle Disease" lays the foundation of Christen and Elizabeth's mission to help others reclaim their health. In this book, Christen, Certified Holistic Nutritionist and wellness expert, shares tools to overcome emotional, mental and physical obstacles. Drawing from her father's battles with heart disease and through overcoming her own personal health challenges, she offers a no-nonsense guide to healing, empowering readers to take control of their health and reverse lifestyle diseases like heart disease, type-2 diabetes and high blood pressure.

"This book was born out of heartbreak and hope," said Christen Kaplan, author and CEO of Love a Wholistic Life, Inc. "In addition to overcoming my own personal health battles, losing my mother and brother to preventable health conditions changed my life. It's my mission to help others heal from the inside out and avoid the devastation our family endured."

Book 2 - "Defeat Type-2 Diabetes"

The second book, "Defeat Type-2 Diabetes: The Kick-Ass Nutrition Guide to Help Prevent & Overcome Type-2 Diabetes," is a tribute to the authors' late brother, whose passing was largely due to complications from type-2 diabetes. Christen and Elizabeth have channeled their grief into a guide that offers practical nutritional strategies and steps to prevent and reverse type-2 diabetes, as well as the lifestyle diseases that often accompany it, such as heart disease, stroke, and obesity. The book aims to help others avoid similar losses by addressing the root causes and offering natural solutions to improve overall health.

"Diabetes was a major factor in our brother's passing," said Elizabeth Inman, author and COO of Love a Wholistic Life, Inc. " More than 130 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with prediabetes or diabetes, 95% of them with type-2, along with many lifestyle diseases associated with excessive weight gain. These are our family, friends, and neighbors. Losing our brother was devastating, and we want to prevent others from facing the same fate. This book is a labor of love and a call to action for anyone battling these diseases. We hope to honor his memory by advocating for others to take control of their health."

Book 3 - "Lies Your TV Tells You"

The final book in the series, "Lies Your TV Tells You," explores how the media, standard America diet and big pharma directly contributes to the obesity epidemic the United States. The sisters share the painful story of their mother's dependence on more than 30 prescription medications, which left her bedridden and ultimately led to her death from a fatal drug interaction. This deeply personal book calls readers to question wellness myths and embrace holistic solutions.

"Our mother's death wasn't just a loss; it was a preventable tragedy," said Christen Kaplan and Elizabeth Inman. "We want readers to understand how misinformation and harmful health norms can devastate lives. This book empowers people to be their own health advocates, question the narratives they're fed, and reclaim their health."

"The Love A Wholistic Life, Inc. Wellness and Weight Loss Journal"

To complement the books, Christen and Elizabeth have also released "The Love a Wholistic Life, Inc. Weight Loss and Wellness Journal." This journal provides a structured space for readers to track their emotional, physical and mental progress. By documenting their journey, readers are better equipped to create lasting, positive changes in their health.

"The journal is the bridge between knowledge and action," said Christen Kaplan. "It's where readers can turn their insights into real, lasting results. Tracking progress helped us in our own personal health journeys, and we hope it will do the same for others."

The Love a Wholistic Life, Inc. Book Series and Wellness Journal are available for purchase through Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Visit loveawholisticlife.com for more information about Love a Wholistic Life, Inc., Nutritional Weight Loss Courses and Personal Coaching.

About Love a Wholistic Life:

Love a Wholistic Life, Inc. offers an educational nutritional program, You Deserve 2 Be Healthy, a 6-week course for those wanting to overcome lifestyle diseases through healthy weight loss. Through their various online courses and book series, they work as coaches, mentors, and friends as clients navigate their health journeys. Having experienced the loss of loved ones and their own personal health challenges, they're passionate about restoring and maintaining health through their own holistic nutrition victories. With committed clients, they have a 100% success rate in helping clients become their own health advocates, reach a healthy weight, and live their life to the fullest.

